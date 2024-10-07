2024 Kia Carnival recalled in this country due to safety concerns. Check details

The South Korean vehicle maker, Kia has announced a recall for the 2024 Carnival . The 2024 Kia Carnival which is also called the Kia KA4 in Australia has been recalled in the countrydue to a potential fault with the car's assisted steering function.

The recall notice stated, “Due to a manufacturing defect, the main wiring harness may come in contact with the steering column shaft and become damaged. This may result in the loss of power assisted steering." It is said that around 6150 vehicles are affected with the issue and Kia Australia will replace the wiring harness or adjust it free of charge.

2024 Kia Carnival in India

The 2024 Kia Carnival was recently launched in India at a price tag of ₹63.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new model has undergone a significant transformation over the model it replaces, stepping away from its previous design to embrace a bold, SUV-inspired look. At the front, a wider and more dominant grille takes centre stage, flanked by vertically stacked LED headlights and L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). Its road presence is further enhanced by striking new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Side body cladding adds to its rugged, adventure-ready persona, replacing the van-like profile with a more dynamic and robust aesthetic. At the rear, the Carnival features Kia's signature connected LED tail lights, reminiscent of the brand's latest design language seen on the newer models like the updated Kia Seltos and the Sonet. These updates collectively give the vehicle a more muscular appearance rather than a MPV like stance.

2024 Kia Carnival: Interior

The 2024 Kia Carnival gets a modern cabin loaded with tech and quality materials throughout. The cabin gets a brown and black theme and comes with a seven seat layout only.

It gets a dual panoramic curved displays which including a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a matching 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). Other standout features include powered and ventilated seats in the first and second rows, wireless phone charging, three-zone climate control, and electrically operated sliding doors along with connected car functionality.

Meanwhile on the safety side, the 2024 Carnival comes equipped with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and parking sensors both in the front and rear. The safety features also includes a 360-degree camera system and a level-2 ADAS suite, featuring 23 safety features including forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and others.

2024 Kia Carnival: Specs

While the Australian model gets an option for hydrid powertrain in addition to a petrol and diesel engine, in India the 2024 Carnival only comes with a diesel engine. Powering the 2024 Kia Carnival is the same 2.2-liter diesel that generates 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission and operates on a front-wheel drive setup. The same engine was seen on the outgoing model as well. Interestingly, international models get an option for a 3.5L V6 petrol unit as well.

