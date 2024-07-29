2024 Hyundai Creta hits 1 lakh sales milestone. Key strength areas

Hyundai Creta is one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time. The mid-size SUV received a major facelift earlier this year when the South Korean auto giant introduced a revamped iteration of the Creta in January 2024. Since then, in just six months, the Creta facelift has registered more than one lakh unit sales. On average, the Hyundai Creat facelift sold more than 550 units every day.

The Indian passenger vehicle market which has traditionally been known for being driven by small cars, has witnessed the rise of SUVs and crossovers at a large scale over the last couple of years. Creta is one of these models that has become successful and a leading revenue churner for the automaker. Hyundai's brand value and the premium image of the OEM have also played a key role in the success of Creta.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Citroen Basalt 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Here's a quick look at the Hyundai Creta.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

Hyundai Creta: Pricing

The Hyundai Creta is available at a starting price of ₹11 lakh, while the pricing goes up to ₹20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in multiple variants like E, EX, S(O), and SX. This makes the SUV competitively priced in its segment and offers wider options to the customers.

Hyundai Creta: Features

Hyundai Creta is one of the most advanced technology-aided feature-packed cars in its segment. The SUV comes with features like dual digital displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof etc. Also, the SUV gets a Level 2 ADAS suite, which further enhances its safety quotient. All these features make the Hyundai Creta one of the most feature-rich offerings in its segment.

Hyundai Creta: Powertrain

At a time when several major carmakers in India are shying away from diesel engines, Hyundai Creta is offering a plethora of powertrains including both petrol and diesel options. The SUV gets three different engine options, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor as well. The naturally aspirated petrol engine suits the requirements of regular buyers, while the turbocharged engine is for those who seek a bit more extra from their car. The diesel engine is a perfectly balanced powertrain considering those buyers who seek more torquey performance.

First Published Date: