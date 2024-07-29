2024 Hyundai Creta hits 1 lakh sales milestone. Key strength areas

HT Auto
Creta
Creta
Hyundai India launched the Creta facelift in January 2024, which has reached the milestone of one lakh unit sales in just six months.

Hyundai Creta is one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time. The mid-size SUV received a major facelift earlier this year when the South Korean auto giant introduced a revamped iteration of the Creta in January 2024. Since then, in just six months, the Creta facelift has registered more than one lakh unit sales. On average, the Hyundai Creat facelift sold more than 550 units every day.

The Indian passenger vehicle market which has traditionally been known for being driven by small cars, has witnessed the rise of SUVs and crossovers at a large scale over the last couple of years. Creta is one of these models that has become successful and a leading revenue churner for the automaker. Hyundai's brand value and the premium image of the OEM have also played a key role in the success of Creta.

Here's a quick look at the Hyundai Creta.

Watch: Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king

Hyundai Creta: Pricing

The Hyundai Creta is available at a starting price of 11 lakh, while the pricing goes up to 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in multiple variants like E, EX, S(O), and SX. This makes the SUV competitively priced in its segment and offers wider options to the customers.

Hyundai Creta: Features

Hyundai Creta is one of the most advanced technology-aided feature-packed cars in its segment. The SUV comes with features like dual digital displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument panel, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof etc. Also, the SUV gets a Level 2 ADAS suite, which further enhances its safety quotient. All these features make the Hyundai Creta one of the most feature-rich offerings in its segment.

Hyundai Creta: Powertrain

At a time when several major carmakers in India are shying away from diesel engines, Hyundai Creta is offering a plethora of powertrains including both petrol and diesel options. The SUV gets three different engine options, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor as well. The naturally aspirated petrol engine suits the requirements of regular buyers, while the turbocharged engine is for those who seek a bit more extra from their car. The diesel engine is a perfectly balanced powertrain considering those buyers who seek more torquey performance.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2024, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Creta

