2024 Hyundai Alcazar launched. Check prices, new features and more here

The latest edition of Hyundai Alcazar was officially launched in India on Monday with a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Alcazar often considered the elder sibling of the enormously popular Hyundai Creta and while it has not tasted the same level of success here, it is still a relatively popular choice among those looking for the practicality and space of an MPV but with the looks of an SUV.

The latest Hyundai Alcazar is significantly different from the outgoing model in more ways than one. Updated exterior design and an even more exhausti

First launched in India back in June of 2021, Alcazar - an ode to Spanish royal palace - has sought to underline its spacious and feature-loaded cabin as well as plethora of engine and transmission choices. In its three years of play in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market, over 75,000 units have been sold while around 27,000 have been exported to foreign shores as well.

What is new on 2024 Hyundai Alcazar?

The latest Hyundai Alcazar is significantly different from the preceding model in more ways than one. Primarily, its exterior design has received a significant update with H-shaped LED DRLs, Quad Beam LED headlights, a far more pronounced grille and thicker skid plates being the key changes. The overall design language of Alcazar borrows heavily from the design of the new Creta that was launched in India earlier this year.

The Alcazar stands on 18-inch Diamond-cut alloy wheels and also gets connected LED taillights, a new tailgate design and a new spoiler.

In terms of size, the new Alcazar has grown slightly compared to its predecessor. It now stands 4,560 mm in length, about 60 mm more than the previous version. The width and height of the SUV have also been increased to 1,800 mm and 1,700 mm respectively. However, the wheelbase remains similar at 2,760 mm.

Also Read : New-gen Kia Carnival MPV teased for India ahead of launch on October 3

What are the variants of Hyundai Alcazar?

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes in four variants - Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The Korean auto giant continues to offer the SUV with two types of seating configuration including the six-seater version along with the seven-seater option. While the price of the petrol variants start from ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the price. the diesel variants are available at an introductory price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar colour options

Hyundai will offer the new Alcazar with eight mon-tone and one dual-tone exterior colour options. These include the new Robust Emerald Matte and Titan Grey Matte colours besides Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White and the Atlas White with Black Roof dual-tone option.

What are the engine options on the Hyundai Alcazar?

The latest Hyundai Alcazar will come with two engine options. There is a 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine which can generate 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. The engine will come paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. There is also a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel motor which offers 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic unit.

Also Read : Hyundai Venue gets a sunroof on base trim, gets more affordable than Kia Sonet

Hyundai Alcazar mileage

Hyundai Alcazar facelift SUV will offer mileage of up to 20.4 kmpl. The carmaker shared fuel efficiency figures of the 2024 Alcazar as tested by ARAI. According to the test results, the variants with turbo petrol engine will offer between 17.5 kmpl and 18 kmpl depending on the transmission choices. The diesel version of the SUV will offer 18.1 kmpl with automatic gearbox variants and 20.4 kmpl with the manual transmission units.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Key features

The cabin of the new Alcazar has also been updated with the introduction of a new dual-tone colour scheme and a dual-screen setup on the dashboard like the Creta SUV.

Hyundai has updated the interior of the Alcazar SUV as well with the introduction of new colour theme for the cabin. The SUV now gets a dual-tone noble brown and haze navy colour scheme in its latest avatar. The dashboard is also updated with a new dual-screen setup which includes a 10.25-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly-sized digital instrument cluster. The SUV also offers other features like dual zone automatic climate control, wireless charging, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, panoramic sunroof and more.

What are the safety features of 2024 Alcazar SUV?

Hyundai has introduced the 2024 Alcazar with more than 70 safety features including Level 2 ADAS technology. ADAS features will offer 19 attributes like Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and more. Among 40 standard safety features, the new Alcazar will offer six airbags, Hill- Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four disc brakes and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, Rain sensing wipers and more.

What are the rivals to Hyundai Alcazar?

The Hyundai Alcazar will renew its rivalry against the likes of Kia Carens, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus in the Indian car market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: