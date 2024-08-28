2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift launching on September 9: Key changes

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar has been revealed in and out officially by the company. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is set to be launched on September 9, 2024, while the bookings for the SUV are underway at ₹25,000.

The updated Hyundai Alcazar boasts of a more striking design language than before with its redesigned front fascia, highlighted by a new grille and distinctive H-shaped LED DRLs with an LED light bar. The side and rear profile too have undergone changes. Meanwhile, the engine options remain the same as before as is the seating capacity of six or seven people. The features list too sees an update as like the recently updated Hyundai Creta.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Design

The 2024 model of Hyundai Alcazar is bolder as compared to the outgoing, which had a more traditional outlook. In the new avatar, the Hyundai Alcazar comes with a revised bumper featuring a prominent skid plate, new grille with horizontal slats and a front bumper-positioned radar sensor that hints at the inclusion of features related to ADAS. The updated Alcazar also features H-shaped LED DRLs that are joined by an LED strip and Quad Beam LED headlamps. In contrast, the outgoing model had dual-barrel projector headlights along with split LED DRLs.

At the sides too, the Alcazar facelift SUV gets several updates. The Korean auto giant has added more muscle to the SUV with fresh character lines and large wheel arches. The rear quarter glass also appears larger than its previous generation. The roof rails have also been updated and are likely to be functional in nature.

From the side, the SUV remains largely identical to its predecessor, except for the new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Additionally, the roof rails have now adopted a new dual-tone design. The new Alcazar also sports connected LED taillights that have 'Alcazar' written below them along with a new bumper design with a silver skid plate. In the outgoing Hyundai Alcazar, the taillights were joined by a chrome strip that holds the 'Alcazar' logo. Further, the new Alcazar gets a new design for the roof spoiler and slightly longer high-mounted brake lights. The dual-tip exhaust, however, as before.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Cabin design

The cabin of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar has been heavily seriously revised, as like the updated Creta, to echo the updated exterior design. Hyundai has brought a new dual-tone colour theme in Noble Brown and Haze Navy. The AC vents have turned horizontal and found their place below the infotainment system.

Even the upholstery gets updated, with a quilted seat pattern. On the centre console, the feature control section has moved onto a touch-enabled panel in favour of a cleaner interior by reducing the use of physical buttons.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Features

The most sought-after and the most significant upgrade to the new Alcazar SUV would be the dual-screen set-up, covering both the infotainment screen and the driver display, similar to what has been seen with the 2024 Hyundai Creta. To further enhance the level of comfort and convenience, Hyundai will offer the Alcazar with second-row captain seats featuring increased cushioning and a folding armrest in its six seater configuration. On the 7-seater version, the company will be including a one-touch tumble feature for easy access to the third row of seats.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Engine, transmission choices

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to get two engine options. First is a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT. This power unit develops 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The second one is the 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel engine, coupled with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox, churning out 113 bhp power with 250 Nm of peak torque.

