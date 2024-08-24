2024 Hyundai Alcazar confirmed to get these features

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming Alcazar. The updated SUV will be based on the new Creta that was launched earlier this year and has been doing very well in the market. Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the new Alcazar. Now, the brand has released a new TVC in which few of the features of the Alcazar are visible.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar will come with the ability to unlock the doors via the phone using NFC. There would be a lightbar in the front as well as at the rear. There are new diamond-cut alloy wheels on the sides.

The digital instrument cluster has been retained and there would be drive modes and traction modes on offer as well. A panoramic sunroof can also be seen in the clip. The new Alcazar would also feature Advanced Driver Aids System. The panel for the sensors for ADAS can be seen in the lower half of the bumper.

Other features that will be offered on the 2024 Alcazar are a touchscreen infotainment system with Bose speakers, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, LED lighting and much more.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Paint options and variants

Hyundai Motor has revealed that the updated Alcazar SUV will be offered in four distinct variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Additionally, the manufacturer has confirmed that the SUV will be available in nine exterior color options, which will feature a new color theme known as Robust Emerald Matte.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Specs

Hyundai is set to maintain the availability of the new Alcazar with two engine variants, accompanied by various transmission options. The vehicle will feature a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which can be combined with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). This engine is capable of producing 158 bhp and delivering a peak torque of 253 Nm. Additionally, the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine will be offered with both a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission, generating 113 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm.

