2024 Honda Amaze to launch on December 4. Check details

Honda Cars India has confirmed that the third generation Amaze will be launched on December 4, 2024. Upon its launch, the 2024 Honda Amaze will go up against the soon to be launched 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire alongwith the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor . Interestingly, with the launch of the third generation Amaze, Honda Cars India will have the youngest portfolio in the country amongst the mass market players , with the oldest model, the Honda City being updated in March 2023.

The Honda Amaze when launched in 2013 had a soft look with curvaceous design. However, with the second generation model which was launched in 2018, the Amaze got a more aggressive look with sharper lines. With the 2024 Amaze, Honda Cars India has promised that the design language will be even more aggressive. The company claims that with the upcoming third generation Amaze will combine bold design, cutting-edge technology, and Honda’s signature reliability to meet the lifestyle and aspirations of today’s dynamic generation.

Recently, Honda has revealed the first teaser images of the 2024 Amaze, giving a glimpse of the front fascia of the sub compact sedan. The 2024 Honda Amaze will follow the design language of the Honda Accord which is on sale in the international markets, while also featuring design cues from the Honda City and the Elevate.

With the new model, the 2024 Honda Amaze’s headlamps have become much sleeker than the outgoing model’s and have angular edges. Higher variants of Amaze would continue to get LED projector headlights. The new Amaze also gets LED daytime running lights at the top of the headlamp unit that merges into the grille. Interestingly, the headlight units look almost identical to the one found in the Honda Elevate.

Besides, the 2024 Honda Amaze will also feature a wide chrome bar running atop the headlamp and the grille, stretching from end to end. The sedan sports a new hexagonal grille that is larger and gets a honeycomb pattern with a large Honda logo sitting in the centre. The bumper has larger air dam recesses at each corner.

2024 Honda Amaze: What else to expect

While the 2024 Honda Amaze will get an all new design, the biggest change however will be underneath. Unlike the previous two generations, the upcoming Amaze will underpin the same platform as the Honda City. However few modifications to the platform will be made to keep the Amaze’s length under the 4 metre mark.

The interior of the third-gen model is likely to feature a redesigned. To manage costs, the new Amaze may share interior components with other Honda models in India. Expect to see a larger touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one found in the City and the Elevate along with few additional features like digital instrument cluster and an electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the third-gen Honda Amaze is expected to retain the current model's 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. With Honda discontinuing diesel engines in India, the new Amaze will solely offer the petrol engine option, similar to the current model.

