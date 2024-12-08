2024 Honda Amaze base variant. Is it packed with enough value

Honda Cars India has launched the third generation model of its sub compact sedan, Amaze. The 2024 Honda Amaze gets a revised design along with enhanced tech over the model it replaces. Along with these changes, Honda has also increased the price of the Amaze range. While the earlier model got a starting price of ₹7.19 lakh, ex-showroom, the new one starts at ₹8 lakh. However, with the increase in price, the new Amaze also gets a lot of upgrades.

To begin with, the earlier model started with the ‘E’ trim level. However, later in early 2024, Honda discontinued the trim level and the Amaze range started with the ‘S’ trim level. Meanwhile, the 2024 Amaze range starts with the ‘V’ trim level. While the ‘E’ trim level of the Amaze was barebone, the ‘S’ had few amenities and was priced at ₹7.57 lakh.

Interestingly, even when compared to the ‘S’ trim level of the previous gen Amaze, which is just ₹43,000 cheaper than the ‘V’ variant of the new model, the new base variant of the Amaze promises a lot for the price.

Honda Amaze V: Features

The base V variant comes with an impressive set of features including 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, LED projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs.

On the inside the new model offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay playing music through a set of 4 speakers, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display with MID, fabric upholstery, rear armrest with cupholders, a manually controlled AC, voice commands, steering mounted controls, tilt adjustable steering, paddle shifters (on CVT only), keyless entry, electric trunk lock with keyless release, electric power windows for all passengers 6 airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Other features included in the safety kit are ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start assist, day/night IRVM and rear parking sensors.

Honda Amaze V: Engine

All the variants of the 2024 Honda Amaze use the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine with an option to choose from either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the 2024 Amaze gets the option for both the manual transmission and the CVT across all the trim levels.

While the Honda Amaze V with a manual transmission is priced at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and the one equipped with a CVT costs ₹9.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

