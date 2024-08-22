2024 Citroen C3 hatchback launched with an automatic transmission, priced at Rs…

Citroen India has updated the C3 hatchback with more creature comforts including the much-needed option of an automatic transmission. The feature was long asked ever since its launch nearly two years ago and now makes it to the 1.2-litre turbo petrol version of the model. Do note that the prices for the new C3 automatic are yet to be announced even as prices for the remaining variants were updated recently. The 2024 Citroen C3 range starts from ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open while deliveries will commence in September.

The 2024 Citroen C3 hatchback has been updated with a 6-speed automatic transmission paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, along with a host

2024 Citroen C3 Automatic

The updated Citroen C3 gets a 6-speed torque converter paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. This is the same unit that’s available on the C3 Aircross and the recently launched Basalt Coupe SUV. The turbo petrol motor develops 108 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 205 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 rpm and 2,500 rpm. The 6-speed manual continues to be available with the same engine option, albeit with 190 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm.

Also Read : Citroen C3 gets a price hike. Check how much you need to pay and what it offers.

The 2024 Citroen C3 gets more equipment as well including projector headlamps, auto climate control, electrically adjustable ORVMs and more

2024 Citroen C3 Features

On the feature front, the updated Citroen C3 gets many upgrades that first made it to the Basalt and have been subsequently rolled out on the C3 Aircross and now the C3. This includes projector lens LED headlamps, automatic climate control, power windows on the doors, electrically-operable mirrors with auto-folding function, and 15-inch alloy wheels.

The hatchback also gets six airbags as standard along with ABS with EBD, ISOFIX anchorages, and Hill Hold Assist on the automatic option. The C3 manual variants now command a premium of up to ₹30,000 on select trims.

Also Watch: Citroen Basalt review: Can the Curvv-rival trigger French Renaissance?

2024 Citroen C3 Prices

Prices for the Citroen C3 automatic are yet to be announced but expect the transmission option to cost about ₹1-1.2 lakh more over the manual. The hatchback is now priced between ₹6.16 lakh and ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The updates finally bring the French hatchback up to speed with rivals. The model takes on the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and lower trims of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

First Published Date: