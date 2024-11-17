2024 BMW M340i: 5 key highlights you need to know about this performance sedan

BMW has updated the M 340i with subtle changes in terms of design, interior trims and features. The car also features blacked-out elements such as the iconic kidney grille and the ORVMs. LED taillights and adaptive LED headlamps with blue highlights are also part of the kit. The performance-focused iteration of the now gets locally assembled and hence comes in at a very attractive price point. Check out five key highlights of the new M 340i listed below:

1 Design The most important changes on the updated BMW M 340i are seen on the exterior of the car. The new model gets a lot of M-specific upgrades like 19-inch M-specific alloy wheels, M sport brakes, M-specific scuff plates on the door sill, an adaptive M chassis and M-specific ORVMS. There are also carbon fibre trims inserted in the cabin space of the 5-door performance sedan.

2 Engine The highlight of the BMW M340i is the powerhouse, the 3-litre, inline-6, turbocharged, M TwinPower engine which produces 369 bhp at 5,500-6,500 rpm and 500 Nm torque. The 5-door sprints from 0-100 km/h in a claimed time of 4.4 seconds. The claimed fuel economy of this engine is 13 km/l. The engine of the M 340i xDrive is an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. There are a total of four driving modes offered on the sedan namely- Comfort, ECOPRO, Sport and Sport+.

3 Dynamics The model year update of the car gets similar tech to its outgoing variant. The M Sport suspension of the car features a stiffer spring and damper design than the standard 3-series for direct and agile driving characteristics. The suspension of the car be actively adjusted according to different driving requirements. The car gets a variable Sport steering with Servotronic steering assist and an M Sport differential. The braking duties are fulfilled by an M Sport braking package which includes four-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating calipers at the rear wheel of the car. All this technology is underpinned by an M Sport chassis.

5 Price The all-new BMW M 340i is being built in India itself and the manufacturer has started to accept bookings for it. The car has been priced at a decent price of ₹74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is offered two new paint options - Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red.

