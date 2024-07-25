2024 BMW 5 Series LWB hits Indian shores: Key facts

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series has been launched in India in its long-wheelbase version, at a starting price of ₹72.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as a key product for the brand to strengthen its position in the luxury mid-size sedan segment in India. Available in two variants, the all-new BMW 5 Series LWB comes in two different exterior colour choices. The sedan is on offer with one petrol engine option.
Globally, the BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful products and the German luxury auto marque hopes to replicate that in the Indian market as well. In the Indian market too, the BMW 5 Series is a popular model from the automaker's sedan range and the new model comes revising that appeal. The sedan has been launched in BMW 530Li M Sport guise in India and it competes primarily against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB, along with Audi A6, Volvo S60 and Lexus ES300h.
Here are some key facts about the all-new 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB sedan.
The new generation BMW 5 Series LWB comes adorning the latest generation of BMW's signature kidney grille with sleek full LED headlamps. BMW is offering both 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheels for the sedan. Some other key styling elements of the long-wheelbase 5 Series are the additional length over the outgoing model and most of that has been concentrated in the wheelbase, which gives the car a more imposing road presence. The report profile of the sedan has lost the roundish look of the previous generation and adopted a sharper and crispier look with a thick and chunky bumper. The signature wraparound LED taillights further add appeal to the sedan.
Being a luxury sedan known for its plush comfortable riding quality as well as the driving dynamics, the eighth generation BMW 5 Series LWB focuses on enhancing the features and comfort level. It gets a one-piece screen housing the fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. The centre console is large and houses a wide range of control instruments like buttons, scroll wheel and gear selector. The cabin wears a brown and grey theme while the blue ambient lighting enhances the visual appeal. The second-row occupants get a spacious feel but the sedan misses out on the massive rear screen that is available in the BMW 7 Series. Feature list onboard the sedan include a panoramic sunroof, Bowers & Wilkins audio system, multi-zone climate control, interior camera, leatherette upholstery, wireless charger and phone mirroring, connected car technology, 360-degree camera and driver assistance systems including automatic parking.
The new BMW 5 Series LWB is only available with one petrol engine in India. The engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit churning out 256 bhp peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission channelling power to the rear wheels. This engine comes paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. The sedan is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds.
The all-new BMW 5 Series LWB is a rival to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB. Besides that, it also challenges the Audi A6, Volvo S60, and Lexus ES300h.