2024 Audi Q8 set for launch tomorrow: Price expectations

The updated Audi Q8, the flagship SUV from the German luxury carmaker, is all set to be launched tomorrow, August 22, 2024. Launched for the global market in September last year, the updated Q8 will feature subtle design enhancements for the exterior styling along with tech on the inside.

The Audi Q8 facelift gets subtle changes on the outside. It now gets a refreshed daytime running light (DRL) with the updated Audi 2D logo. Further, it also gets a redesigned front bumper along with the front grille and the air intake cavity. Meanwhile the tire sizes range from 21 inches to 23 inches. Interestingly, for the updated DRLs, Audi offers four distinct OLED lighting designs with animations

Audi Q8: Interior changes

Moving to the cabin, while the layout of the updated Audi Q8 remains largely the same, Audi will offer updated upholstery and colour options. The Q8 gets an option of four interior colour schemes: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey.

It is likely that the refreshed Audi Q8 might also get new stitching options for the upholstery. Other key highlights of the updated Audi Q8 are MMI touchscreens, Amazon Music and Spotify integration, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, powered front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a powered tailgate.

On the safety side, it gets ADAS alongwith ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and more.

Audi Q8: Engine

Just like the current model, the updated Audi Q8 is likely to get powered by the a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol V6 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid setup mated to a eight-speed automatic transmission . The powertrain delivers 345 bhp and and 500 Nm of torque to all the four wheels. Audi claims that the Q8 can go from a stand still to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph.

The updated Q8 will be slightly pricier than its predecessor. In the Indian market, it is expected to be priced between ₹1.10 crore and ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

