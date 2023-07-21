2023 Kia Seltos SUV launched at 10.89 lakh, top variants now get ADAS tech

The updated Kia Seltos has been officially launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh while the top-end X-Line trim getting a price sticker of ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Seltos from Kia India continues to be offered across multiple variants and through three broad trim lines - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line.

Seltos was the debut model for the Koreans when Kia came calling to India back in August of 2019. The mid-size SUV helped the company establish a solid footing here and was the first of several models from the brand, including Sonet and Carens. But it is the Seltos that remains the premier offering, also because it competes in the highly lucrative mid-size SUV space that is dominated by Korean cousin Hyundai Creta.

The new Seltos, however, promises to pack a massive punch in the engaging battle against all its rivals courtesy a host of updates that range from its exterior design updates, cabin improvements, feature enhancements, ADAS Level 2 technology and an all-new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor under the hood.

2023 Kia Seltos: Design updates

Kia Seltos now gets a larger tigernose grille on its face that also sports an all-new LED DRL signature design. The front bumper has grown in size too while there is a new four-point fog lights on either side. The alloy designs have been updated as well and depending on the trim and variants, the Seltos stands on either 16, 17 or 18-inch wheels.

The rear too has received quite a fresh dose of design updates that are highlighted by an all-new LED tail light design, a stretched LED bar on the boot and functional exhausts. Again depending on the trim, there is also a large skid plate in grey at the bottom.

2023 Kia Seltos: Cabin highlights

The latest Seltos has the same dimensions as the model it replaced which means space on the inside remains the same. However, there are a number of feature updates and the list includes rain-sensing auto wipers, wireless phone charging, eight-speaker Bose sound system, a new layout for the connected main and driver displays, air purification, rear window shade as standard, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, a new dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and much more. Depending on the variant and trim, the new Seltos can be had in either an all-black cabin colour theme or a beige theme.

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine and transmission

The new Seltos continues to come with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor which is paired to a six-speed manual and an iVT gearbox. Then there is also the 1.5-litre diesel motor that is paired to a six-speed iMT and a six-speed AT.

But the new entry here is that of the 1.5-littre T-GDi petrol motor that offers around 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. This engine has no manual transmission pairing and instead, comes either with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

First Published Date: