2023 Jeep Gladiator gets Earl Gray exterior paint color

The Jeep Gladiator pickup will be offered with Earl gray paint for the 2023 model year, which will be offered for an extra price of $695. The gray shade now is a part of the colour palette that also includes Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting-Gray, Granite Crystal, black, and Bright White. The Earl gray colour was first introduced on the Gladiator Farout concept.

When the colour debuted on the concept vehicle, the automaker received “a ton of positive feedback", according to Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “We work to deliver what our customers tell us they want, and earl is the latest example of another standout shade that speaks to our loyal and avid Jeep community," he added.

The new Earl color, along with one called Reign, was brought to the Wrangler earlier this year by Jeep, a recent trend for the off-road brand. The automaker has toyed with the Gladiator and Wrangler’s color palette over the last few years, adding colors such as Tuscadero Pink and Gobi Tan to the existing choices.

The Gladiator didn't receive any other major updates for the 2023 model year but it got a new Freedom package. It includes visual upgrades such as badges, body-colored fender flares, black accents, black wheels, and leather-trimmed cloth seats with black stitching. Jeep also added LED headlights, LED fog lights, a steel front bumper, and rock rails. The $3,295 pack is available for the Sport S trim on the Gladiator and Wrangler.

The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Sport costs $40,570, with the top-tier High Altitude trim starting at $55,875. The lineup gets standard Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engine, which makes 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual is standard on the Sport, Mojave, and Rubicon while an eight-speed automatic is the standard transmission on the Overland trim and optional on the others.

