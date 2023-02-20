2023 Hyundai Verna design sketches reveal aggressive exterior highlights

Hyundai Motor India is all set to officially launch the 2023 Verna facelift on March 21 and on Monday, released the design render sketches of the sedan. While bookings for the 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift has already been opened, the sketches offer the first glimpse into how the Verna model has been updated in terms of its exterior styling as well as proportions.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift boasts of a much more pronounced front grille which is highlighted from above by a stretched DRL bar across the tip of the bonnet. The reworked headlights now sit on either side of the grille and also appear to be sleeker and with LED treatment. The front bumper and air intakes too have been redesigned entirely. The bonnet has four prominent character lines and is scooped downwards, possibly to help with both visual aesthetics and aerodynamics.

A look at the side profile of the 2023 Hyundai Verna. (This is a design sketch render)

From the side, the 2023 Hyundai Verna has a stretched profile. There have been clear indications that the Koreans have worked on providing more backseat space which has been a real and valid complaint from previous versions of the sedan. The sixth-generation Verna gets fresh alloys and prominent body lines which begin from the A-pillar and goes almost till where the C-pillar is at. And while the tail light design has not been revealed, expect a fresh take here with LED lights too.

Similar Products Find more Cars Hyundai Verna 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl ₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl ₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Volkswagen Virtus 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl ₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers DISCONTINUED Toyota Yaris 1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl ₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs* **Last recorded price Add to compare View Details Honda City-4th-generation 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl ₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : New Hyundai Verna spotted testing ahead of launch, offers glimpse of interior

Hyundai Verna: Engine and transmission

It has already been confirmed that the latest Hyundai Verna will come with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine which is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that is currently available on several Hyundai vehicles will be carried forward. It produces 113 bhp and 144 Nm.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants and colour options

The incoming Verna will be offered in four variants - EX, S, SX and SX(O). The Hyundai sedan will also come in seven monotone and two dual-tone exterior colour options including the 3 new monotone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), and Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

2023 Hyundai Verna: Rivals

Once launched, 2023 Hyundai Verna will renew its battle against the Honda City which too is ready with an update. Verna also rivals Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus in a fast-shrinking mid-size sedan space that has been conceding turf to SUVs.

First Published Date: