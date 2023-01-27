2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. It gets cosmetic updates as well as mechanical updates. The brand has also added a few features and safety equipment. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now starts at ₹5.68 lakh and goes up to ₹8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in four variants. There is Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The hatchback is now offered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that can run on petrol and CNG and is ready for E20 fuel as well.
Grand i10 Nios now comes with a new bumper that gets a sportier grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps as well. On the sides, there are new diamond-cut alloy wheels that measure 15 inches. At the rear, there are new LED tail lamps that are connected with a faux light bar which actually is a reflector.
Hyundai is offering the Grand i10 Nios in eight colour options. There is Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Polar White, Titan Grey and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. For 2023, there are two new colours - Spark Green and Spark Green with Phantom Black roof.
The interior is finished in a dual-tone grey scheme as standard. On dual-tone variants, the interior comes with a black interior with red inserts or a black interior with green inserts. Hyundai offers footwell lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a Type C fast charger and automatic climate control among other features.
There are new safety features on offer as well. The Grand i10 Nios now gets side and curtain airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Automatic Headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.