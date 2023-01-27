2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Variant-wise features explained

Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. It gets cosmetic updates as well as mechanical updates. The brand has also added a few features and safety equipment. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now starts at ₹5.68 lakh and goes up to ₹8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in four variants. There is Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The hatchback is now offered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that can run on petrol and CNG and is ready for E20 fuel as well.

Era Magna Sportz Asta Exterior LED tail lamps

Body coloured bumpers Painted black radiator grille

LED DRLs

14-inch wheel covers

Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

Turn indicators on ORVMs (AMT only) Projector headlamps

15-inch styled wheels

15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (DT only)

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

Blacked-out B-pillar

Turn indicators on ORVMs 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chrome outside door handles Features Multi-information display

Front power windows Footwell lighting

Chrome finish on gear knob (AMT only)

3.5-inch MID

2 DIN audio system with Bluetooth

Front and rear speakers

Rear power windows

Rear parcel tray (CNG only) Premium glossy black inserts

Leather wrapped steering wheel (DT only)

Chrome finish on gear knob

Metal finish on inside door handles

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Chrome finish on parking brake tip

Cooled glove box

Rear wiper with washer

Luggage Lamp Comfort and Convenience Keyless entry

Electric power steering

Air conditioning with heater

Front power outlet Multi-function steering wheel

USB port connectivity

Tilt steering

Rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear power outlet

Driver seat height adjustment

Passenger vanity mirror

Electrically folding ORVMs (AMT only) Wireless charger (DT only)

Cruise Control (Petrol only)

Luggage Lamp (Petrol only)

Electrically folding ORVMs

Rear parcel tray

Automatic headlamps

Automatic climate control (Not on CNG & Sportz Executive trim) Smart key with push button to start/stop engine

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

Adjustable rear headrests Safety Dual airbags

Side airbags

Seat belt pretensioners

ABS with EBD

Speed sensing auto door lock

Impact sensing auto door unlock

Immobilizer

Central locking

Emergency stop signal

Burglar alarm

Rear parking sensors

Seat belt reminder

Speed alert system Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic stability control (AMT only)

Hill-start assist control (AMT only)

Day and night inside rear view mirror

Headlamp escort system Rear parking camera

Rear defogger Curtain airbags

ISOFIX mounts

Grand i10 Nios now comes with a new bumper that gets a sportier grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps as well. On the sides, there are new diamond-cut alloy wheels that measure 15 inches. At the rear, there are new LED tail lamps that are connected with a faux light bar which actually is a reflector.

Hyundai is offering the Grand i10 Nios in eight colour options. There is Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Polar White, Titan Grey and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. For 2023, there are two new colours - Spark Green and Spark Green with Phantom Black roof.

The interior is finished in a dual-tone grey scheme as standard. On dual-tone variants, the interior comes with a black interior with red inserts or a black interior with green inserts. Hyundai offers footwell lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a Type C fast charger and automatic climate control among other features.

There are new safety features on offer as well. The Grand i10 Nios now gets side and curtain airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Automatic Headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

