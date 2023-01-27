Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Launched: Variant Wise Features Explained

Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of the Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. It gets cosmetic updates as well as mechanical updates. The brand has also added a few features and safety equipment. The price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios now starts at 5.68 lakh and goes up to 8.11 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been updated with several features including six airbags and cruise control.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered in four variants. There is Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The hatchback is now offered with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that can run on petrol and CNG and is ready for E20 fuel as well.

 EraMagnaSportzAsta
Exterior
  • LED tail lamps
  • Body coloured bumpers
  • Painted black radiator grille
  • LED DRLs
  • 14-inch wheel covers
  • Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
  • Turn indicators on ORVMs (AMT only)
  • Projector headlamps
  • 15-inch styled wheels
  • 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (DT only)
  • Roof rails
  • Shark-fin antenna
  • Blacked-out B-pillar
  • Turn indicators on ORVMs
  • 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Chrome outside door handles
Features
  • Multi-information display
  • Front power windows
  • Footwell lighting
  • Chrome finish on gear knob (AMT only)
  • 3.5-inch MID
  • 2 DIN audio system with Bluetooth
  • Front and rear speakers
  • Rear power windows
  • Rear parcel tray (CNG only)
  • Premium glossy black inserts
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel (DT only)
  • Chrome finish on gear knob
  • Metal finish on inside door handles
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Chrome finish on parking brake tip
  • Cooled glove box
  • Rear wiper with washer
  • Luggage Lamp
Comfort and Convenience
  • Keyless entry
  • Electric power steering
  • Air conditioning with heater
  • Front power outlet
  • Multi-function steering wheel
  • USB port connectivity
  • Tilt steering
  • Rear AC vents
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Rear power outlet
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Passenger vanity mirror
  • Electrically folding ORVMs (AMT only)
  • Wireless charger (DT only)
  • Cruise Control (Petrol only)
  • Luggage Lamp (Petrol only)
  • Electrically folding ORVMs
  • Rear parcel tray
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Automatic climate control (Not on CNG & Sportz Executive trim)
  • Smart key with push button to start/stop engine
  • Cruise control
  • Automatic climate control
  • Adjustable rear headrests
Safety
  • Dual airbags
  • Side airbags
  • Seat belt pretensioners
  • ABS with EBD
  • Speed sensing auto door lock
  • Impact sensing auto door unlock
  • Immobilizer
  • Central locking
  • Emergency stop signal
  • Burglar alarm
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Seat belt reminder
  • Speed alert system
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system
  • Electronic stability control (AMT only)
  • Hill-start assist control (AMT only)
  • Day and night inside rear view mirror
  • Headlamp escort system
  • Rear parking camera
  • Rear defogger
  • Curtain airbags
  • ISOFIX mounts

Grand i10 Nios now comes with a new bumper that gets a sportier grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps as well. On the sides, there are new diamond-cut alloy wheels that measure 15 inches. At the rear, there are new LED tail lamps that are connected with a faux light bar which actually is a reflector.

Hyundai is offering the Grand i10 Nios in eight colour options. There is Fiery Red, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Polar White, Titan Grey and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. For 2023, there are two new colours - Spark Green and Spark Green with Phantom Black roof.

Also Read : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched: 5 things you should know

The interior is finished in a dual-tone grey scheme as standard. On dual-tone variants, the interior comes with a black interior with red inserts or a black interior with green inserts. Hyundai offers footwell lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a Type C fast charger and automatic climate control among other features.

There are new safety features on offer as well. The Grand i10 Nios now gets side and curtain airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Automatic Headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hatchback
