HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Honda Cr V: All You Need To Know

2023 Honda CR-V: All you need to know

The new-gen Honda CR-V is all set to make its global debut later in 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2022, 06:05 PM
The new-gen Honda CR-V is slated to make world debut later this year.  
The new-gen Honda CR-V is slated to make world debut later this year.  
The new-gen Honda CR-V is slated to make world debut later this year.  
The new-gen Honda CR-V is slated to make world debut later this year.  

Honda is developing the new-gen CR-V which is all set to make its global debut later in 2022. While the CR-V has been shelved in India, it continues to drive volumes for Honda in developed markets like North America and China among others. Now the images of the next-generation CR-V have been leaked on the internet which will be a direct replacement for the existing model. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
1462 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Bigger: 

As the images hint, the new 2023 CR-V comes based on Honda's new family design language. If international media reports are to go by, the new CR-V will also come out to be larger than the existing model in terms of body dimensions. It will be 132 mm longer and 13 mm taller, while the width will be reduced by just 1 mm. The overall length, width and height will stand at 4,703 mm, 1,866 mm and 1,680 mm, respectively, while the wheelbase will be extended by 39 mm at 2,701 mm.

(Also Read: Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax)

New design:

The 2023 CR-V will be a whole new model altogether. It will sport a similar-looking black hexagonal radiator grille found on the Honda HR-V. Against the current car, there will be a taller and sharper bumper with a bigger air dam. It will also get new 10-spoke alloy wheels which are radically different than the previous units. At the back, the vertically positioned tail lamps have quite a familiar design. 

Inside, expect the new-gen CR-V to feature a whole new cabin altogether. It will also be offered with the option of third-row seating as well.

e:HEV Hybrid tech:

Like the rest of the new-age Hondas, the CR-V too will become the latest recipient of the company's hybrid technology. It will only come with petrol engine options. It is most likely to get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the  e:HEV hybrid system or the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine with the mild-hybrid system.

(Also Read: Hyundai Verna facelift, rival to Honda City and Skoda Slavia, may launch in 2023)

India launch?

It is unlikely to be rolled out in India anytime soon. Especially when Honda has already taken down the existing model in the country. 

First Published Date: 13 May 2022, 05:59 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda CR-V Honda Cars 2023 CR-V New-gen CR-V New-age CR-V
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here
Tata Nexon EV has breached the 2000 sales milestone.
2022 Tata Nexon EV Max: All new features discussed in detail

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

How to ensure longer tyre life on your bike
How to ensure longer tyre life on your bike
2023 Honda CR-V: All you need to know
2023 Honda CR-V: All you need to know
Maruti finalizes site for plant in Haryana, 2.5 lakh cars per year in 1st phase
Maruti finalizes site for plant in Haryana, 2.5 lakh cars per year in 1st phase
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on EV tariffs: Sources
Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on EV tariffs: Sources

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city