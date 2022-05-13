2023 Honda CR-V: All you need to know

Honda is developing the new-gen CR-V which is all set to make its global debut later in 2022. While the CR-V has been shelved in India, it continues to drive volumes for Honda in developed markets like North America and China among others. Now the images of the next-generation CR-V have been leaked on the internet which will be a direct replacement for the existing model.

Bigger:

As the images hint, the new 2023 CR-V comes based on Honda's new family design language. If international media reports are to go by, the new CR-V will also come out to be larger than the existing model in terms of body dimensions. It will be 132 mm longer and 13 mm taller, while the width will be reduced by just 1 mm. The overall length, width and height will stand at 4,703 mm, 1,866 mm and 1,680 mm, respectively, while the wheelbase will be extended by 39 mm at 2,701 mm.

(Also Read: Nitin Gadkari ‘checks out’ new Honda City Hybrid amid talks to reduce tax)

New design:

The 2023 CR-V will be a whole new model altogether. It will sport a similar-looking black hexagonal radiator grille found on the Honda HR-V. Against the current car, there will be a taller and sharper bumper with a bigger air dam. It will also get new 10-spoke alloy wheels which are radically different than the previous units. At the back, the vertically positioned tail lamps have quite a familiar design.

Inside, expect the new-gen CR-V to feature a whole new cabin altogether. It will also be offered with the option of third-row seating as well.

e:HEV Hybrid tech:

Like the rest of the new-age Hondas, the CR-V too will become the latest recipient of the company's hybrid technology. It will only come with petrol engine options. It is most likely to get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with the e:HEV hybrid system or the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine with the mild-hybrid system.

(Also Read: Hyundai Verna facelift, rival to Honda City and Skoda Slavia, may launch in 2023)

India launch?

It is unlikely to be rolled out in India anytime soon. Especially when Honda has already taken down the existing model in the country.

First Published Date: