2023 BMW XM Hybrid SUV, X7 & M 340i facelifts launch on December 10

BMW India is planning an onslaught of launches with as many as three new cars and a motorcycle set to arrive on December 10, 2022. The Bavarian automaker has announced that it will be launching the all-new XM hybrid SUV, X7 facelift and the M340i xDrive facelift in the country next month. The manufacturer will also bring the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR litre-class motorcycle on the same day. While most launches are product updates, the BMW XM is the brand’s new flagship and finally arrives in India.

The BMW XM makes its way to the Indian market just months after its global unveil in September this year. This is the first M model with a plug-in hybrid engine and is only the second bespoke M car since the iconic M1 that was introduced in 1978. Unlike the latter which was a two-door rear-engined coupe, the XM is a full blown SUV and gets radical styling themes like the illuminated grille, split headlamps, and vertically-stacked exhausts. The cabin gets a familiar layout common to other BMW vehicles but you get the M Lounge bringing more comfort and opulence to the rear seats. The hybrid SUV arrives with dual screens packing the latest iDrive 8 user interface along with a host of driver assistance systems.

Power on the BMW XM comes from the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that develops 476 bhp. The engine is paired with a single electric motor tuned for 191 bhp and brings the combined output to 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The XM gets an electric only range as well of up to 80 km. That said, it boasts of stellar performance numbers with 0-100 kmph coming in 4.3 seconds and an electronically-limited top speed of 250 kmph.

The 2023 BMW X7 gets major cosmetic changes like the new split headlamps, revised grille and an updated bumper

With respect to the BMW X7 facelift, the brand’s seven-seater SUV comes with a redesigned front sporting the new split headlamp design and revised grille similar to the XM and the new-generation 7 Series. The interior has been revamped with the new curved infotainment screen replacing the current layout. The new system comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, both of which run the iDrive 8 UI. The X7 facelift will be offered in the xDrive 40i and xDrive 30d variants. Engine options will include the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 375 bhp, while the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel develops 347 bhp. Both engines have seen a power bump of 39 bhp and 86 bhp respectively. Transmission duties are handled by the 8-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.

Lastly, the BMW M340i xDrive will arrive with redesigned bumpers, new inverted L-shaped DRLs, and new alloy wheels. The curved display also makes it to the performance sedan along with iDrive 8. The M340i will continue to draw power from the 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine with 369 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque on offer.

