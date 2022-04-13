2023 BMW X7 debuts with a new front fascia, iDrive8 tech, promises more power

BMW X7 - the German luxury carmaker's big, bold and one of the bestselling SUVs has finally received a long-due update. The 2023 BMW X7 has been unveiled with a host of changes including a sportier-looking front fascia, tweaked rear profile, additional power in the base variant and a revamped cabin with a wide range of advanced technology.

The 2023 X7 xDrive40i price starts at $78,845 with the $995 destination fee included. The more powerful X7 M60i costs $104,095. BMW has added a total of 14 colours to the palette for the 2023 X7 SUV. The colour options available include Sparkling Copper Grey metallic, M Marina Bay Blue metallic, Ametrin, Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, Frozen Pure Grey, etc.

Speaking about the updates in detail, the 2023 BMW X7 comes with split LED headlamps that appear sleek and eye-catching compared to the traditional ones the automaker has been using so far. This dual-headlamp design philosophy is a new staple for the full-size BMW models. The BMW i7 and 7-Series sedan along with the XM hybrid crossover too have received the same split headlamps.

The sleek LED daytime running lights are positioned up top near the hood line, while the headlamps sit lower down on the bumper. BMW claims that this styling philosophy gives the car an upright stance. The signature kidney grilles too have been updated with darkened slats and sport a chrome surrounding. Also, the 2023 BMW X7 gets a cascade lighting element within the grille itself, influenced by Rolls-Royce.

The automaker claims that buyers of the 2023 BMW X7 can opt for a special BMW M 50 Years emblem. Also, for the first time ever on a BMW car, 23-inch wheels are available for the X7. The base xDrive40i gets standard 21-inch wheels, while the M60i rides on 22-inch alloys. The 23-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels are also available on the top-end model.

Inside the new BMW X7 cabin, there is the automaker's latest iDrive 8 infotainment system, which consists of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, both hidden behind a curve display. Interestingly, BMW iDrive 8 has made its way to a fossil-fuel-powered BMW car for the first time. Thus far, iDrive 8 was only available on the iX and i4.

Other updates inside the cabin include multi-contoured seats with standard heating functionality for both the driver and front passenger. Massage and ventilation functions can be added as an option to these seats. BMW is offering vegan Sensafin faux leather as standard in the xDrive40i model. The M60i gets a standard Extended Merino leather, which is also available as an option on the base variant.

Speaking about power, the 2023 X7 comes with the same two engine displacements as last year - a 3.0-litre inline-six unit and a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor. In the new X7, both engines get a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist. The base inline-six has been tuned to churn out 40 hp of extra power and 70 Nm of additional torque. This takes the total output to 375 hp and 519 Nm of torque. With this power and torque revision, the X7 xDrive40i is capable of hitting 0-96 kmph in 5.6 seconds.

