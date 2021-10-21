2022 Range Rover SUV revealed ahead of debut next week

Land Rover is all set to unveil the fifth generation 2022 Range Rover SUV on October 26. The carmaker had teased a blurred image of the SUV on Wednesday which showed the profile of the car. While it did not share too many details about the much-awaited SUV, leaked images online has laid bare how the 2022 Range Rover is likely to look like.

It is not entirely clear where the leaked images of the new Range Rover came from. It seems the source of the leak to be a French magazine called Cochespias, which shared the images on its social media handles hours within the teaser came out officially.

There are in all six images that have been shared of the new generation Range Rover. Going by these images, it is safe to say that the all-new Range Rover has undergone several design changes to look sharper.

The new Range Rover retains its distinctive face, in a very minimalistic way. However, the biggest change can be seen at the rear where the old taillights have made way for two very narrow ones that are connected via a high-gloss black panel over the tailgate.

The sleek and minimalist lines of the body continue in the interior of the new Range Rover. The big attraction inside the cabin of the new Range Rover is the large floating infotainment screen placed at the centre of the dashboard. Jaguar Land Rover is likely to equip the 2022 Range Rover SUV with the latest version the brand's infotainment system Pivi Pro.

A closer look will reveal that there are physical buttons for climate control, something gradually disappearing from modern cars. Also, the automatic transmission can also be operated through a gear selector lever. Under the hood, the SUV is likely to get a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 unit.

The new generation Range Rover is based on the new MLA Flex platform. The platform may also provide a window to Jaguar Land Rover to keep the Range Rover SUV ready for a switch to electric avatar at a later date.

For all the other details about the 2022 Range Rover, one will have to wait until next Wednesday.