2022 Porsche Macan SUV thunders in with more power and sharper design

While there may be an electric Porsche Macan out and about on tests, it is the more conventional Macan that continues to grab a whole lot of attention and the 2022 model is now looking at building on the popularity that the SUV had enjoyed through recent years. The 2022 Porsche Macan has been officially launched for several global markets and while there is no Turbo model, it is the GTS which wears the crown and sits on top of the range.

Porsche Macan GTS is now powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 engine that produces 434 hp. With the optional Sport Chrono package, the Macan GTS hurls from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds and the maximum speed is set at 272 kmph.

Porsche Macan GTS is now the top trim level.

And while Porsche Macan GTS may be the model to watch out for, all other trim levels of the sporty SUV also see a bump up in performance credentials. The base trim of the new Macan gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine which puts out 261 hp and has 400 Nm of torque. With a V6 under the hood, the Macan S has 375 hp on offer. The GTS also gets several additions as standard like Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, adaptive air suspension and 15% stiffer suspension. Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus come as optional.

(Also see in pics: 2022 Porsche Macan SUV makes a grand debut)

Porsche Macan GTS is seen here with the Sport Chrono Package

There is also much to admire in how the new Macan looks from the outside and appears on the inside. Porsche has made 14 hues available for the SUV and the list now includes new colours like Papaya Metallic and Gentian Blue Metallic. The Macan sits on 19-inch wheels, Macan S gets 20-inch wheels while 21-inch wheels look absolutely rad on the Macan GTS. Additionally, there are seven new wheel designs that are available to prospective customers.

The new Macan also gets a redesigned nose which seeks to emphasize the width of the compact SUV. On the new GTS, the centre of the nose section as well as other elements are finished in blackThe LED headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Sport Design exterior mirrors are now standard on all models.

Step inside and be greeted by a completely new centre console. A new, shorter selector lever sits in the centre while the 10.9-inch full HD touch display gets Porsche Communication Management and supports voice commands. A number of leather upholstery and contrasting seam packages in Gentian Blue, Papaya or Crayon are optionally available.

A look at the cabin of the new Porsche Macan GTS.

Launched for the first time back in 2014, Macan has been a runaway hit for Porsche over the years with 600,000 units being delivered the world over. Another important aspect about the SUV is that around 80% of Macan buyers are first-time Porsche customers. As such, Macan 2022 would look to further build on the strength of its previous-gen models.