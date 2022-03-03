2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class Launch Price India, Images, Interior LIVE Updates

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the 2022 Maybach S-Class in India today. The carmaker had earlier launched the locally manufactured S-Class in India last year at a price of ₹1.57 crore.
Inside the cabin, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class comes a 12-inch OLED center display is included as standard, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display with three-dimensional representation for the cabin occupants. Some other key highlights inside include its electrically operated comfort rear doors, which is a first. Besides this, it also gets reclining chairs with massage functions, leg rests and folding tables in the rear, electric seat belt reminders for the rear seat passengers and much more.
The new 2022 Mercedes Maybach S-Class comes with a distinctive hood with a chrome flap. It also gets the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille and the traditional vertical and three-dimensional trim strips. That said, the company has also updated the car with a fixed quarter light in the C-pillar with an exclusive Maybach brand logo on it.
Internationally, the new Mercedes Maybach S-Class is being sold in two engines - the V8 and the V12. The S 680 4MATIC sources its power from the bigger V12 engine and also uses an all-wheel drive 4MATIC drive for the first time. This engine has been rated to produce a maximum of 612 horsepower and propels the vehicle to a top-speed of 250. It also accelerates from naught to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The alternative, four-litre V8 eight-cylinder petrol engine (available with the S 580), dishes out 503 hp of power.
The new Mercedes Maybach S-Class is already available for purchase in the global markets. It was launched back in 2021 with two powertrains - V8 and V12. With this car, the company aims to take on rivals like Bentley and Rolls-Royce in the luxury sedan segment.
The new Maybach S-Class, which was introduced in markets overseas recently, has grown in size compared to the other models in the family. It gets 18 cm more wheelbase while its length has increased to 5,469 mm. The 2021 Maybach S-Class stands 1,921 mm wide and 1,510 mm tall.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class, referred to by many across the world as the best car in the world, was earlier launched via the import route in June last year at ₹2.17 crore. At the time, just 150 units had been brought in but with local assembly, the company expects a wider demand base.