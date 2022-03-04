Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagonr Goes Bold: Five Big Highlights In Detail

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR goes bold: Five big highlights in detail

Maruti Suzuki WagonR competes with rivals like Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 12:29 PM
The sportier exterior colour scheme on the new WagonR is accompanied by new dual-tone interiors with Beige and Dark Grey Melange fabric which complements its outer snazzier profile.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated new WagonR and the hatchback is available at a starting price of 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Priced up to 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Maruti Suzuki tallboy hatchback - a proven hit in the Indian car market and a best-seller for years - now comes with a host of cosmetic updates and new features.

The WagonR is one of the bestselling cars from the brand that has been in business for a long time in India. The new WagonR comes taking the tallboy hatchback's appeal one notch up.

(In Pics: 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched in India)

The latest WagonR revises its rivalry with other competitors in the same segment including Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago. Here are the top five highlights of the all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

The dual-tone exterior paint option is available in the ZXi+ variant.

Dual-tone paint

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a dual-tone paint theme that enhances the car's visual appeal. The dual-tone exterior paint option is available in the ZXi+ variant and there are two-different shade options - Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR trimsex-showroom price (Delhi)
LXi 1.0L 539,500
VXi 1.0L 586,000
ZXi 1.2L 599,600
LXi CNG 1.0L 634,500
VXi AGS 1.0L 636,000
ZXi+ 1.2L 648,000
ZXi AGS 1.2L 649,600
VXi CNG 1.0L 681,000
ZXi+ AGS 1.2L 698,000

7.0-inch infotainment system

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system inside the cabin that gets smartphone navigation integration. It also comes with cloud-based services offering app-based connected car features.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets a retuned 1.0-litre four-cylinder K-series engine deliver improved mileage at 25.19 kmpl.

Improved mileage

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes offering better mileage compared to the outgoing model. Maruti Suzuki claims that the 1.0-litre four-cylinder K-series engine has been tuned to deliver 16 per cent better mileage at 25.19 kmpl. The S-CNG variant of the hatchback too has been claimed to offer five per cent better mileage at 34.05 km per kg compared to the outgoing model.

Safety features

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes with a host of safety features. These include dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, a high-speed alert system, and rear parking sensors as standard across variants. The car also gets Hill-Hold Assist in AGS variants.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is available for subscription starting at a monthly fee of 12,300.

Available for subscription

Maruti Suzuki offers a subscription program for the new 2022 WagonR. This subscription program comes available at an all-inclusive monthly fee starting from 12,300.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki WagonR WagonR 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR
