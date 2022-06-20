2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here

Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced the opening of bookings for the latest edition of the Vitara Brezza sub-compact SUV at an amount of ₹11,000. First launched in the Indian car market in February of 2016, the Brezza has been a runaway success and is often credited as the model that really set the ball rolling to popularize sub-compact SUV vehicles in the country. The latest Vitara Brezza will renew its intense rivalry against a long lineup of modes which include Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and even Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Maruti Brezza has been a resounding success here with well over seven lakh models sold in around seven years since its initial launch. And this despite the fact that the Brezza was initially sold with only a diesel engine option and is now offered with only a petrol motor at a time when many rivals are catering to both sets of customers. Moving forward, Maruti Suzuki is banking on the big-time updates on the Brezza to propel it further ahead.

The 2022 Vitara Brezza will get numerous updates to its exterior profile with spy shots revealing a much sleeker front grille with re-designed LED headlight units with DRLs. The alloy design too has been refreshed and there appears to be more distinct character lines on the body of the model. Most interesting of all of these updates is that Brezza will now be the first-ever Maruti Suzuki model to offer a sunroof.

On the inside, the latest Brezza will showcase a new look for the dashboard, an updated nine-inch main infotainment screen and a number of other tech-based features like wireless charging, 360-degree camera, HUD, ambient lighting and ventilated front seats.

There is no change in the dimension of the new Brezza and as such, the model will offer the same amount of space to passengers in the car while boot space too remains as is at 328 litres.

As far as technical specifications are concerned, the new Brezza will get the K15B series 1.5-litre petrol engine which will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission box or a six-speed torque converter unit. This is the same engine that also powers the Ertiga and XL6 although the tuning may be slightly different to help the Brezza offer enhanced mileage. The claimed mileage of the current model is at 17.03 kmpl on the MT and 18.76 kmpl on the AT.

