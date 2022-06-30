2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch: Live updates from Brezza unveil

Brezza goes from diesel to petrol

When first launched, Vitara Brezza was only offered with a diesel engine option and the company managed to sell 1.1 lakh units of the model in the first yuear itself.

But the popularity of diesel engines have been on the decline, prompting Maruti to go from an all-diesel strategy for Brezza to a petrol-only strategy for Brezza and all other models in its portfolio. The petrol-only Brezza was launched in 2019.