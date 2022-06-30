2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch: Live updates from Brezza unveil

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is all set for its much-awaited launch in the Indian car market. The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza will pack in a long list of exterior design updates while now also offering a number of new cabin features inside. First launched in 2016 and then updated in 2019, Maruti Brezza has been a strong performer ...read more
When first launched, Vitara Brezza was only offered with a diesel engine option and the company managed to sell 1.1 lakh units of the model in the first yuear itself.
But the popularity of diesel engines have been on the decline, prompting Maruti to go from an all-diesel strategy for Brezza to a petrol-only strategy for Brezza and all other models in its portfolio. The petrol-only Brezza was launched in 2019.
The model was initially showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Instantly becoming the talk of the event, the Vitara Brezza was subsequently launched amid much fanfare.
Options in its segment at the time were very limited with only Ford EcoSport being the other model of note. Over time, Brezza has found lakhs of takers and now, is officially known only as Brezza.