2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variant-wise feature list

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is being offered in just two variants. The base variant is called S whereas the second variant is the top-end S11 variant.

Mahindra has just launched the Scorpio Classic which is essentially a facelifted version of the previous generation Scorpio. But the manufacturer did not stop at cosmetic upgrades, they also made some significant mechanical changes to the SUV. The Scorpio Classic is now offered only two variants, there is S and S11. The S costs ₹11.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and the S11 costs ₹15.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory so the manufacturer might change them in the future.

Here are the variant-wise features of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic:

Classic S Classic S11 Exterior Hydraulic assisted bonnet

Steel wheels

Unpainted side cladding

Fender bezel in black Foot steps

Diamond-cut alloy wheels

Painted side cladding

Ski rack

Spoiler

Front fog lamps

Silver skid plate

Fender bezel in silver

LED Daytime Running Lamps

Projector headlamps Interior Power window switches in console

Vinyl seats

Mobile pocket in central console Bottle holders

Sunglass holder

Power window switches on door panel

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Fabric seats

Arm rest for the front seats

Chrome around AC vents Features Intellipark

Micro hybrid technology

Manual central locking

12V accessory socket

Tilt steering

2nd row AC vents

Manual central locking Static bending headlamps

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Gear shift indicator

Automatic climate control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Speakers and Tweeters

Central locking via remote

Rear demister

Rear wiper and washer

Extended power window

Anti-pinch & Auto roll-up driver window

Height adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Multi-function steering wheel Safety Dual airbags

Panic brake detection

Engine immobiliser

Seat belt reminder

Collapsible steering

Anti-lock braking system Anti-theft warning

Auto lock door while driving

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Specs

The Scorpio Classic is being offered only with one engine option. It is the second generation of Mahindra's 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It is made up of aluminium which helps in reducing the weight by 55 kgs. It produces 132 Ps of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a cable shift 6-speed transmission that should have shorter and smoother shifts than the previous gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Colour options

Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in five colour options. The S is offered in three colour options. There is Napoli Black, Pearl White and Galaxy Grey. The S11 is offered with these colours and there are two additional colours which are Red Rage and Dsat Silver.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Seating configuration

The S variant is offered as a 7-seater with side-facing seats or as a 9-seater with side-facing seats. The S11 is offered as a 7-seater with captain chairs or as a 7-seater with side-facing seats.

