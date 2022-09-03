2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variant-wise feature list
Mahindra has just launched the Scorpio Classic which is essentially a facelifted version of the previous generation Scorpio. But the manufacturer did not stop at cosmetic upgrades, they also made some significant mechanical changes to the SUV. The Scorpio Classic is now offered only two variants, there is S and S11. The S costs ₹11.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and the S11 costs ₹15.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory so the manufacturer might change them in the future.
Here are the variant-wise features of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic:
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Specs
The Scorpio Classic is being offered only with one engine option. It is the second generation of Mahindra's 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It is made up of aluminium which helps in reducing the weight by 55 kgs. It produces 132 Ps of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a cable shift 6-speed transmission that should have shorter and smoother shifts than the previous gearbox.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Colour options
Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in five colour options. The S is offered in three colour options. There is Napoli Black, Pearl White and Galaxy Grey. The S11 is offered with these colours and there are two additional colours which are Red Rage and Dsat Silver.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Seating configuration
The S variant is offered as a 7-seater with side-facing seats or as a 9-seater with side-facing seats. The S11 is offered as a 7-seater with captain chairs or as a 7-seater with side-facing seats.