2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variant-wise feature list

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is being offered in just two variants. The base variant is called S whereas the second variant is the top-end S11 variant.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2022, 13:30 PM
Mahindra has just launched the Scorpio Classic which is essentially a facelifted version of the previous generation Scorpio. But the manufacturer did not stop at cosmetic upgrades, they also made some significant mechanical changes to the SUV. The Scorpio Classic is now offered only two variants, there is S and S11. The S costs 11.99 lakhs (ex-showroom) and the S11 costs 15.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory so the manufacturer might change them in the future.

Here are the variant-wise features of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic:

 Classic SClassic S11
Exterior
  • Hydraulic assisted bonnet
  • Steel wheels
  • Unpainted side cladding
  • Fender bezel in black
  • Foot steps
  • Diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Painted side cladding
  • Ski rack
  • Spoiler
  • Front fog lamps
  • Silver skid plate
  • Fender bezel in silver
  • LED Daytime Running Lamps
  • Projector headlamps
Interior 
  • Power window switches in console
  • Vinyl seats
  • Mobile pocket in central console
  • Bottle holders
  • Sunglass holder
  • Power window switches on door panel
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel
  • Fabric seats
  • Arm rest for the front seats
  • Chrome around AC vents
Features
  • Intellipark
  • Micro hybrid technology
  • Manual central locking
  • 12V accessory socket
  • Tilt steering
  • 2nd row AC vents
  • Manual central locking
  • Static bending headlamps
  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Gear shift indicator
  • Automatic climate control
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Speakers and Tweeters
  • Central locking via remote
  • Rear demister
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Extended power window
  • Anti-pinch & Auto roll-up driver window
  •  Height adjustable driver seat
  • Cruise control
  • Multi-function steering wheel
Safety
  • Dual airbags
  • Panic brake detection
  • Engine immobiliser
  • Seat belt reminder
  • Collapsible steering
  • Anti-lock braking system
  • Anti-theft warning
  • Auto lock door while driving

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price

Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in two variants. There are S and S11. The S is priced at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the S11 is priced at 15.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and could change in the future.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Specs

The Scorpio Classic is being offered only with one engine option. It is the second generation of Mahindra's 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It is made up of aluminium which helps in reducing the weight by 55 kgs. It produces 132 Ps of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a cable shift 6-speed transmission that should have shorter and smoother shifts than the previous gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Colour options

Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in five colour options. The S is offered in three colour options. There is Napoli Black, Pearl White and Galaxy Grey. The S11 is offered with these colours and there are two additional colours which are Red Rage and Dsat Silver.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Seating configuration

The S variant is offered as a 7-seater with side-facing seats or as a 9-seater with side-facing seats. The S11 is offered as a 7-seater with captain chairs or as a 7-seater with side-facing seats.

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2022, 13:25 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio Classic Scorpio Scorpio Classic
