2022 Kia EV6 launched in India at 59.95 lakh: Highlights

Kia India will launch its first electric vehicle in the country today. The Korean carmaker, which has already introduced the EV6 electric crossover globally, will drive in the premium EV to India through the CBU route. Globally, especially in European countries, the Kia EV6 has seen some success while competing with rivals such as Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Volkswagen ...read more

2022 Kia EV6 Launch Price Kia EV6 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹59.95 lakh (ex showroom). Launched in two variants, which include the GT RWD and the AWD versions, the price of the top-spec model is ₹64.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Click here to read the full launch report. kia EV6 has been launched at a starting price of ₹ 59.95 lakh.

2022 Kia EV6 Charging Kia EV6 will be offered with ultra-fast charging options. Kia claims that the EV can add up to 100 kms of range in just 4.5 minutes using a fast charger. Kia will equip its 15 dealerships with 150 kW fast charger that can recharge the EV6 from 10 percent to 80 percent in a little over 40 minutes. It takes about 18 minutes to charge the battery of the Kia EV6 from 10% to 80% using the 350 kW fast charger. While using a 50 kW charger, charging takes about 73 minutes.

2022 Kia EV6 Bookings Kia is offering the EV6 electric crossover through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities. The carmaker said it has already received 355 bookings for the EV6, which is more than three times of what it plans to sell this year. Kia is likely to relook at the number of units it plans to offer in the first phase after positive response.

2022 Kia EV6 Safety features Kia EV6 is also heavily loaded with several safety features, some of them more advanced than other models available in India. It will be offered with as many as 8 airbags, two of them placed strategically between the front two occupants. It also offers 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS, ESC, VSM, Hill-start Control (HAC), Emergency Stop Signal and much more. However, what takes the cake is Kia's autonomous 2 level ADAS system with a host of safety features.

2022 Kia EV6 Interior The interior of the Kia EV6 is as modern as it can get. Even in terms of space, it offers aplenty for five people and is packed with high-tech features. It gets a curved display which houses the 12.3-inch main and 12.3-inch driver screens. It also offers other features like ambient lights, wireless charging, HuD screen, electric sunroof, ventilated seats and much more. One of the most unique feature is a three-pin socket under the backseat which acts as a charging port for home devices like TV, laptop or even a fridge. It can also be used to charge another EV which may be in need of a refill.

2022 Kia EV6: Key design elements Kia EV6 could be one of the head-turners once it hits Indian roads. The clamshell bonnet, a sporty front bumper and a reworked digital Tiger Nose grille flanked by LED headlights and segmented DRLs make it look bold. At the sides it gets strong character lines stretching across the body, gloss black treatment on the ORVMs and A pillars, striking alloy design and a swept-back roofline. Kia EV6 will also turn heads with its LED taillight design at the rear which extends beyond the body panels. The rear profile of the Kia EV6 looks even better in the real world than images would suggest.

2022 Kia EV6 Range and Battery Kia India will offer the EV6 crossover with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. With this, the Kia EV6 claims to offer a range of 528 kms on a single charge, which is certified by WLTP. The ARAI certification, which is yet to be revealed, is expected to be slightly more than this. Either way, the EV6 is likely to offer more than 450 kms of range in real-world conditions. Kia EV6 has a certified range of over 500 kms and supports fast charge input. At its core is a 77.4 kWh Lithium-ion battery.

Kia EV6: Expected variants and power output Kia will offer the EV6 in two variants - GT and GT-Line AWD. While the RWD version can churn out maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm of torque, the AWD version is more powerful with 347 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 605 Nm. The EV6 is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has its top speed electronically-limited to 192 kmph.

Watch Kia EV6 in action on a racing track

Only 100 up for grabs Kia will drive in the EV6 electric crossover to India through the Completely Built Unit or CBU route since the carmaker has no plans yet to assemble the EV locally. Hence, Kia has decided to keep the number of EV6 limited in the first phase of the launch. The carmaker has announced that only 100 units of the EV6 will be made available to the customers at select 15 dealerships spread across 12 major cities which include Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.