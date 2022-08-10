HT Auto
2022 Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition launched; bookings open

Bookings for Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition have been opened across the company's dealerships and the official website.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2022, 14:05 PM
Jeep India is celebrating the completion of five years in the country with the launch of 2022 Compass 5th Anniversary Edition. The popular SUV's special anniversary edition sports exclusive features to appear distinct from the standard model such as a commemorative badging, distinct wheels and grille accents. The company has also opened bookings for the Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition across its dealerships and the official website.

The anniversary edition Compass rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with Granite Crystal finish and features a 5th Anniversary commemorative badge. Other exterior distinctions include mirrors with neutral gray accent badging and new gloss black grille with neutral grey ring. The lower front fascia and fender flares feature body color.

(Also read | Jeep's new windshield wiper cleans glass in a single swipe, uses less fluid)

On the inside, leather seats feature Light Tungsten accent stitching. Interior accents have been done in Piano Black and Anodized Gun Metal along with Black headliner. Interior also features automatic dim rearview mirror.

The 2022 Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition comes with two engine options - a 1.4-litre Multiair petrol unit with seven-speed DDCT AT and a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit with six-speed MT in 4X2 configuration. The top-of-the-line 4X4 configuration gets 2.0- litre Multijet diesel unit with nine-speed AT with Selc-Terrain.

The Compass made its debut in the country in 2017 and since then has garnered quite the following owing to its dynamic design language, top-end technologies and features such as high centre ground clearance and advanced four-wheel-drive system. “The Jeep Compass is an iconic SUV that has and continues to encourage adventure and off-roading in the hearts of many Indians," said Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India.

The SUV has won many accolades and honours in terms of design, efficiency, capability and reliability since its debut here. The celebratory edition reminisces these achievements of the SUV and the brand alike. “The anniversary edition is our celebratory offering that combines the capable Jeep Compass in a unique appearance, with loads of safety and technology features at a great value," Mahajan added.

 

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2022, 13:53 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep 2022 Jeep Compass Jeep Compass
