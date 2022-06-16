Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Hyundai Venue Launched: Trims, Features And Full Price Structure Explained

2022 Hyundai Venue launched: Trims, features and full price structure explained

Hyundai Venue is offered in multiple trims and variants with the top variants feature loaded.
By : Updated on : 16 Jun 2022, 03:22 PM
View all Images
The latest Hyundai Venue gets big style updates on the outside while the feature list in the cabin too has been upgraded.

The latest Hyundai Venue was officially launched in the Indian car market on Thursday at a starting price of 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). First launched in 2019, there are over three lakh Hyundai Venue units out on Indian roads and the company is now looking at substantially adding to these numbers with the launch of the 2022.

The latest Hyundai Venue is offered in six trims - E, S, S+, S (O), SX and SX (O) across three engine options and is available in seven body colours - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with black roof. The Hyundai Venue transmission choices are a five-speed manual transmission unit with the 1.2-litre petrol motor, an iMT and DCT gearbox choice on the turbo petrol unit and a six-speed manual option on the diesel motor.

Hyundai Venue pricing explained:

Hyundai Venue prices start at 7.53 lakh which is offered in four variants with E variant being the base for the 1.2-litre Kappa MPi engine. Then comes the S variant priced at 8.70 lakh while the S(O) is at 9.50 lakh. The top SX variant carries a price tag of 10.69 lakh.

Engine options in 2022 Hyundai Venue Max powerMax torque
Kappa 1.2 MPI petrol83 PS @ 6,000 rpm113.8 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol120 PS @ 6,000 rpm172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm
U2 1.5 CRDi diesel100 PS @ 4,000 rpm240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm

Hyundai Venue with the turbo motor starts with the S(O) iMT variant and is priced at 9.99 lakh. The S(O) with DCT is at 10.96 lakh. Then is the SX(O) iMT - 11.92 lakh and SX(O) DCT at 12.57 lakh.

If opting for the Hyundai Venue with the U2 1.5 l CRDi diesel, the base is the S+ Manual variant which is at 9.99 lakh. Then comes SX manual at 11.42 lakh, followed by SX(O) diesel at 12.32 lakh.

2022 Hyundai Venue: Full price structure      
 ESS+S(O)SXSX(0)
1.2-litre MPi petrol (five-speed MT) 7.53 lakh 8.70 lakh  9.50 lakh 10.69 lakh 
1.0-litre Turbo petrol (iMT & DCT)    9.99 lakh (iMT)
10.96 lakh (DCT)		  11.92 lakh (iMT)
12.57 lakh (DCT)
1.5-litre CRDi diesel (six-speed MT)   9.99 lakh  11.42 lakh 12.32 lakh
       
      (All prices are ex-showroom &
introductory)

Hyundai Venue variant-wise feature highlights:

The base E variant of the Hyundai Venue with the 1.2-litre petrol motor offers ESC, VSM and TPMS along with hi-tech digital screens including touch screen audio and cluster. The S(O) variant offers LED headlamps, DRLs and connecting LED lamps while the top variant offers Hyundai Bluelink technology, electric sunroof, rear split 60:40 seats with reclining function.

Hyundai Venue with turbo engine starts with the S(O) iMT which gets several safety highlights, digital screens with touch screen audio and cluster and LED headlamps, DRL and connecting LED lamps as standard.

The diesel variants are on similar lines as above while the dual-tone option on any of the variants is at an additional 15,000.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 03:07 PM IST
