2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

The latest Hyundai Venue is a major exercise in ensuring the model remains at the top of its game in the sub-compact SUV segment.

The latest Hyundai Venue was officially launched in the Indian car market on Thursday at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant, and with a slew of exterior design updates as well as big-time changes on the inside, including feature additions. Price extends up to ₹9.99 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom and introductory) for the 1.0 turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine variants.

First launched here in 2019, Hyundai Venue has been a strong performer in the sub-compact segment and continues to fight in a very competitive space which also features Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the newer offerings like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

(Also see | More pics of 2022 Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV)

Venue competes in the sub-four-metre SUV space which means it continues to benefit from a comparatively smaller footprint, making it rather ideal for congested Indian cities. But it is its looks, features and spacious cabin that have primarily been responsible for its success thus far in the market here.

2022 Hyundai Venue will get 47 accessories as part of three accessories packs - Basic, Advance, Supreme.

Hyundai Venue engine options:

Engine options in 2022 Hyundai Venue Max power Max torque Kappa 1.2 MPI petrol 83 PS @ 6,000 rpm 113.8 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol 120 PS @ 6,000 rpm 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm U2 1.5 CRDi diesel 100 PS @ 4,000 rpm 240 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm

Hyundai continues to offer a choice of three engine options under the hood of the latest Venue. This includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine which puts out 83 Ps and 114 Nm of torque, and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Then there is the more powerful turbo motor that offers 120 Ps and 172 Nm of torque while the solitary diesel engine churns out 100 Ps and 240 Nm of torque. While the turbo petrol motor is mated to a six-speed semi-automatic gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit, the diesel engine comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Venue design updates:

The bulk of the changes on the 2022 Venue is in how it looks. The front grille has received a big update and the model now boasts of a Parametric design on its grille which is similar to what is seen on the latest Tucson sold globally. The LED lighting units on either side have also been reworked while the bumper and puddle lamps too have been updated.

On the side, the alloy wheel design has been refreshed while at the back, the new tail light units are connected to each other with a single-piece light strip all across the boot body. The rear bumper too has been updated and there is a faux skid plate.

The company has confirmed that the new sub-compact SUV will arrive in seven different colour options. The list includes Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, and Fiery Red with black roof.

Hyundai Venue feature updates:

Hyundai vehicles often lead the pack in terms of features and the new Venue has received several updates on the inside to help it take on its newer rivals.

As such, the eight-inch main infotainment screen has received an update and the Home to car (H2C) connected car system supports Alexa connectivity and Google Voice Assistant. Connected-car technology is also updated with 60 Bluelink features and support for 10 regional languages.

The model now gets two-step reclining rear seats, ambient lights, power driver seat, smart electric sunroof and digital cluster driver display.

Hyundai Venue safety updates:

The 2022 Hyundai Venue gets an array of safety features as well as a superior structural strength. Its more than 30 safety features include six airbags, automated headlamps, cornering lamps, Rear Parking Assist camera with dynamic guidelines, Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Hill Assist Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

First Published Date: