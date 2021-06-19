Home
2022 Hyundai Creta and Alcazar have the same face: Check pics
. Updated: 19 Jun 2021, 10:06 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Hyundai has unveiled the new Creta for the Russian markets recently. 2022 Hyundai Creta carries over a lot of elements from the newly-launched three-row SUV Alcazar.
1/6Hyundai Creta facelift in Russia comes with a new grille that looks similar to the Alcazar SUV launched in India on Friday. While the LED headlight retains the old pattern, the grille has changed from what is available in the Indian version.
2/62022 Hyundai Creta SUV was recently unveiled in Russia. The SUV is also likely to be launched in Brazil too. Later, Hyundai may bring in the new Creta SUV to India as well.
3/6Placed side by side, the similarities between the facelift 2022 Creta and the new Alcazar are prominent. Both get the traditional Hyundai hexagonal grille. The pattern on the grille is also similar. Alcazar will carry the same LED headlight seen in Creta.
4/6On the sides, both the new Creta and Alcazar SUVs get a muscular arch around the wheels. The new Creta will also have a blacked out A and C pillar, similar to that in Alcazar. In the previous Creta models, the A and C pillars had silver colour instead of black.
5/6The interior of the new Creta and Alcazar also get similar treatment inside the cabin, Even the dual-tone colours offered in both SUVs appear similar. The steering wheels, AC vents, and the gearbox are identical in both the vehicles.
6/6Hyundai Creta SUV currently available in India (left) may soon be replaced by the 2022 Creta unveiled in Russia (right). It may also carry some of the other features that are now available in the Alcazar SUV as well. Detailed specification of the 2022 Creta will be announced later.
