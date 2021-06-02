BMW has unveiled the new i4 electric sedan and the i4 M50 performance version of the entry-level electric sedan.

The 2022 i4 is largely inspired by the concept presented by the brand in 2019. BMW's new electric sedan inherits some of the aesthetics of the other models in the range. The i4 can be identified by its full grille, specific optics and blue inserts underlining its similarity with BMW’s electric fleet.





The new BMW i4 electric sedan is expected to be one of the key rivals to Tesla Model 3. The Model 3 is the highest selling electric vehicle in the world.

The BMW i4 stands 9 cm longer than a Model 3. The i4 stands 4.785mm in length, 1,852 mm in width and around 1,448 mm in height. The wheelbase spans about 2,856 mm.

The high performance M version of the i4 is distinguished by the huge double kidney grille with an M logo and glossy black finish. There are chrome elements seen at the bottom too.

While the front face of the regular i4 is cleaner, the M50 version will have a more sporty look with larger side air intakes. The i4 will be offered with the choice of either 19-inch or 20-inch sporty alloy wheels.

Step inside, and the cabin appears similar to that seen inside a BMW iX. There are two large screens united in a single block. Measuring 12.3 inches, the first screen serves as digital instrument cluster while the second is spread over 14.9 inches and integrates the entire multimedia system. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play systems.

The new BMW i4 eDrive40 uses a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration, with 335 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque.

BMW's new electric sedan will be available in two engine options at launch. The BMW i4 eDrive 40 has a 340 hp and 430 Nm electric motor. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The more powerful BMW i4 M50 all-wheel drive will get a dual-motor setup that can generate 544 hp of power and 795 Nm of torque. It will come with a top speed of 225 kmph and sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

As far as the range of these two models are concerned, the BMW i4 eDrive 40 claims to do 590 kms without recharge, while in the M version the range is reduced to 510 kms. Both will have similar charging system. BMW claims that both cars can replenish about 80 per cent charge within half an hour using a fast charger, or will take around 8.30 hours to fully recharge through regular 11 kW AC charger.

Both cars are expected to go on sale in United States by the second half of this year. However, there is no word whether BMW will consider the electric sedan for the Indian market yet.