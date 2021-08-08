2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV bookings to open from tomorrow

German auto giant Volkswagen has announced it will open pre-bookings of the upcoming 2021 Taigun SUV next week. The first compact SUV from Volkswagen for the Indian market is set to launch later this month. The Taigun SUV was unveiled earlier this year in March.





Volkswagen made the announcement of pre-bookings through its social media handles. The pre-bookings for Taigun SUV begins tomorrow, August 9. However, the carmaker has not specified the amount for pre-bookings of the SUV yet.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV is based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq, and can be considered as sibling in terms of specifications and features. However, Taigun has a few distinct features to create its own identity, especially in the SUV's exterior design.

The prominent VW slatted grille at the front are flanked by sleek LED head light and LED DRL units. There is generous use of chrome at the front, on the grille as well as the fog lamp casing. At the rear, the 2021 Taigun will feature LED infinity tail lights which runs across the width of the SUV. Besides these, the top-spec variant of the SUV also gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, door handles with chrome garnish, working roof rails and a blacked out B-pillar.

While the wheelbase of the 2021 Taigun SUV is similar to that of Kushaq at 2,651 mm, it has a higher ground clearance than its sibling from Skoda. Kushaq's ground clearance stands at 188 mm, about 17 mm shorter than its rival from Volkswagen.