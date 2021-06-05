2021 Skoda Octavia to launch soon: Things to expect

Skoda Auto India has planned some very major launches for this year and the all-new Octavia sedan is one of them. The launch details of the new car were confirmed officially by the Skoda boss in a social media post a few days back.

The fourth-generation Octavia sedan officially broke cover in November 2019. With the generation change, the Octavia gained a host of updates inside out. From a completely overhauled exterior design to a new cabin, technology, and updated powertrain options, the Octavia transformed into a completely new offering altogether.

The exterior highlights of the new Octavia include its new butterfly grille with black vertical slats. This grille is flanked with LED headlamps with dual J-shaped LED DRLs and fog lights. At the rear, it gets LED taillights that look sleek and angular, complementing the overall sporty profile of the sedan. There is also a Skoda lettering on the bootlid. The same lettering design is also implemented in a number of other new products by Skoda. The 2021 Octavia rides on 17-inch alloy wheels that give the car a muscular stance.

Inside, expect the India-spec Octavia to come kitted with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will be one of the key highlights of its interior space. Other cabin features will include three-zone climate control, a two-spoke steering wheel, a shift-by-wire gearstick, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster guarded by a flat bottom sporty-looking steering.

Under the hood, the Octavia will feature a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with 187bhp of maximum power output and 320Nm of peak torque output. The transmission option will include a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

The Octavia will be a direct rival to the likes of the executive sedans such as Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra.