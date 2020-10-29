2021 Isuzu MU-X SUV launched: All you need to know

Isuzu has introduced the next-gen MU-X SUV in the market of Thailand. The all-new model comes out as a heavily updated SUV in all aspects.

With the generation change the SUV has grown by 25 mm in terms of overall length at 4850 mm. It is now wider by 10 mm at 1870 and taller by 35 mm at 1875 mm. Moreover, the company has also updated the wheelbase of the SUV which is 10 mm longer in comparison to the model it replaces.

The SUV has been updated with bi-LED projector headlamps with daytime running lamps. The new headlamp flank the a sharper looking twin-slat grille. Lower down, the new bumper houses neat and round LED fog lamps. The SUV rolls on a choice of 17, 18 and 20-inch alloy wheels. At the rear end, it comes updated with sleek wraparound LED tail lamps as well as bumper-integrated fog lamps.

Inside, it gets a dual-tone brown and black interior theme. On the dashboard sits a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Its driver's screen comprises of a 4.2-inch MID for the instrument cluster.

For comfort and convenience of the occupants, the SUV gets features such as an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, push-button start/stop, remote engine start and electronic parking brake among others. Surprisingly, there's no option of a sun roof.

Under the hood, the SUV comes with a choice of 1.9-litre engine delivering 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, and 3.0-litre pumping out 190 PS and 450 Nm. The transmission choices include 6-speed MT and AT.

While the 2021 Isuzu MU-X has already been introduced in the international market, the company is yet to launched the BS 6 version of the current model in India. Isuzu MU-X is currently not on sale in the country due to non-compliance to the emission norms.

The new MU-X will renew its rivalry to the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4.