2020 Creta base vs Venue top-end: Which Hyundai gives more bang for the buck

Comparing a compact SUV to a sub-compact SUV may be like comparing apples with oranges but the two most appealing cars in Hyundai's SUV portfolio deserves an analysis, especially now that the Koreans have brought in the second-generation Creta to Indian shores.

Starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex showroom, introductory price), the Creta has created quite a buzz once again in the Indian car market. With over 14,000 bookings in the just the first two weeks of bookings being opened, Creta has once again showed why it has enjoyed a special position in Indian market since it was first launched here back in 2015. Venue, its younger sibling, began its journey only in May of 2019 but also managed to replicate the success to a large extent. Packed to the brim with features, the car is a strong offering in the sub-compact SUV segment.

While Venue has given a stiff fight to its rivals that include Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki and Ford EcoSport, is it under any threat of cannibalization from the new Creta? And is the entry-level variant of Creta worth a look in for someone with a budget for top-end Venue, especially because the two price tags are almost similar?

For starters, the E variant of Creta petrol is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex showroom, introductory price) as mentioned previously. The top-of-the-line SX Optional Dual Tone Turbo variant of Venue is ₹10.85 lakh (ex showroom).

Turbo Venue also has marginally more power - 118.35bhp@6000rpm, than Creta in its E variant - 113.42bhp@6300rpm. Turbo Venue also has a better mileage claim of 18.27 kmpl than Creta E which claims to return 16.8 kmpl.

In terms of features, Creta E misses out on Automatic Climate Control, leather seats, leather steering wheel, front fog lights, rear window defogger, alloys, sun roof, roof rail, cruise control, one-touch driver's window, rear camera, automatic headlights, front tweeters, wireless charging and a few more bells and whistles. Even still, Creta's base variant now has some notable additions like multi-function steering wheel, parking sensors, glove-box cooling and follow-me-home headlamps that were not present in the same variant in the outgoing model.

The Creta does offer a bigger boot and more space on the inside than Venue which could be a key winning factor for bigger families. It also has a bigger road presence, quite obviously owing to its overall proportions.

While personal choices always play the final deciding role in buying a car, the practical bet would be to go for the Turbo Venue over the Creta even if it comes at a higher price point. It gets a plethora of features, is extremely eager to drive and boasts of stylish looks. The new Creta makes a massively solid case for itself in terms of all the features it gets to take on its own set of rivals like Kia Seltos and MG Hector but these are in mid and upper variants like S, SX and SX(O). If budget is no constraint or if space and road presence are key, there is no doubt about pinning down on an upper variant of Creta. Else Turbo Venue would be a more practical bet against Creta E.

(Note: Since Creta 2020 is a new launch, the feature list is being updated constantly. The above report strives to be as accurate possible but readers are advised to check company website for the exhaustive feature list and other details)