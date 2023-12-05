1,001 bhp Lamborghini Revuelto V12 supercar to be launched in India tomorrow

Italian marquee Lamborghini is all set to bring the Revuelto supercar to the Indian shores tomorrow, December 6, 2023. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the successor to the iconic Lamborghini Aventador that ended production last year after a decade-long run. The Aventador brought the curtain down on the last naturally aspirated V12 from Lamborghini as the new Revuelto is powered by a hybrid V12 engine but packs over 1,001 bhp.

The Lamborghini Revuelto made its global debut earlier this year and the new flagship supercar from the manufacturer boasts several firsts. The low-slung coupe profile stays on the supercar but the design details have been borrowed from the Italian automaker’s newer limited edition offerings like the Sian and Centenario. The Y-shaped LED DRLs do give it a futuristic look, while the Y pattern extends to the taillights as well. The twin exhausts in the centre and a massive diffuser are giveaways at the massive horsepower this beast holds underneath.

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto unveiled with over 1,000 hp, replaces Aventador.

The Revuelto draws power from a 6.5-litre V12 engine with three electric motors that have a combined power output of 1,001 bhp

Being the flagship Lamborghini on sale, the Revuelto will come with scissor doors while the glass cover over the engine gives you a good look at its new V12 hybrid powertrain. The cabin remains minimal yet modern on the Revuelto with a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The passenger too gets a 9.1-inch display to let them know when the G-forces kick in.

But the biggest change on the new Lamborghini Revuelto is the new transversely-mounted 6.5-litre V12 engine that now gets support from a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system. The PHEV unit comprises three electric motors that have a combined output of 1,001 bhp with power going to all four wheels via the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Lamborghini Revuelto gets a modern cabin with screens for the console, infotainment and even the passenger

The Revuelto is super quick with 0-100 kmph coming up in just 2.5 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 350 kmph. There are 13 driving modes to choose from on the Revuelto. Given the PHEV system on board, the coupe comes with a 3.8 kWh battery pack that allows you to drive the performance offering for a distance of up to 10 km on electric propulsion alone.

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto, Huracan and Urus sold out until the end of 2025. Know more

The new Lamborghini Revuelto marks a new era for the automaker and needless to say, this supercar won’t exactly be accessible. Prices will be well over ₹5 crore (ex-showroom) before personalisation options are added on. The Italian bull will be raging to fight it out with the Italian stallion - Ferrari SF90 - when it arrives tomorrow.

First Published Date: