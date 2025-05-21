⁠Tata Altroz facelift to launch today- Price expectation

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the Altroz facelift in the market today, May 22, 2025. Tata’s premium hatchback is set to get its most comprehensive upgrade yet, ever since it first made its debut in late 2019. The 2025 Tata Altroz will arrive with cosmetic and feature upgrades, while retaining the same silhouette. Here’s a look at everything you can expect on the Altroz facelift, including prices.

The Tata Altroz facelift is set to arrive with sharper styling, a more upmarket cabin, new features, and more. Here's what we think will be the price for the updated hatchback.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Design Changes

Tata Motors has already revealed the exterior changes on the Altroz facelift. Visual upgrades include a new fascia with the new twin-pod pixel-type LED headlamps, new eyebrow-like LED DRLs, a revised grille on the same lines as the Harrier and Safari facelifts, and a reworked bumper with new thick, black inserts. The rear gets new connected taillights, thicker black cladding on the boot-lid, and a new bumper. The hatchback will get new alloy wheels and premium flush-fitting door handles.

Also Read : Tata Safari and Harrier to get petrol variants, launch this fiscal

The all-new Tata Altroz gets a more muscular look with flared fenders and restyled headlamps with new eyebrow LED DRLs

Tata Altroz Facelift: Cabin Changes

The cabin will get extensive upgrades as well comprising the new two-spoke steering wheel from the Nexon and Curvv with the illuminated Tata logo. The model also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument console that will pack the new user interface, as seen on other new Tata offerings. There’s a new touch-based HVAC control panel as well. The automaker will add two cupholders to the rear centre armrest with the latest upgrade.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Expected Features & Powertrain

Other features expected include an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, and more. The Altroz facelift will be available in multiple variants - Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus S.

The Tata Altroz facelift expected to get a new digital console and infotainment screen with improvements to the overall comfort across the cabin

Tata Motors will carry over the engine options from the older version including the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and the 1.2-litre CNG. It will also continue with the 1.5-litre diesel motor, the only in its segment to offer the same. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and 7-speed DCT, depending on the engine.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Price Expectation

Tata is known to keep prices competitive on its cars and the new Altroz is likely to start from ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The hatchback will rekindle its rivalry with a host of offerings in the segment including the Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza, and Maruti Baleno when it goes on sale.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: