BYD opens first dealership in Delhi for passenger vehicles

BYD India has opened its fourth dealership in Okhla, Delhi. BYD only has one electric MPV on sale, called e6.

BYD India has inaugurated their new passenger vehicle dealership in New Delhi. This is the fourth showroom for the Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer. The new dealership will be managed by Landmark BYD. The showroom is located in Okhla Industrial Hub. BYD says that the new showroom has been strategically placed in South Delhi because it is next to the border of Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

The dealership is spread across 6,600 square feet and is a state-of-the-art facility. It was inaugurated by Garima Misra, Managing Director of Group Landmark, Rajiv Vohra, Director of Group Landmark, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD along with other senior officials.

BYD is one of the largest EV makers in China, and also has a solid presence in the global markets, especially in Europe. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)

According to BYD's Senior Vice President, New Delhi has immense potential for electric passenger vehicles. This is because Delhi Government's EV policy says that there are 18,000 electric charging stations being planned that will be installed in the city by 2024. The goal is to have one station for every 15 electric vehicles inside the city.

BYD currently has only one vehicle in their line-up, called e6. It is a five-seater premium MPV that has been brought to India as a CKD or Completely Knocked Down unit. BYD e6 starts at ₹29.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in two variants. There is GL and GLX. The GLX comes with AC fast charging option also. The driving range can be up to 500 km and using the DC charger, the battery can be topped up in 1.5 hours.

BYD e6 uses ‘Blade’ type batteries that are patented by BYD's subsidiary. The e6 uses a 71.7 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery pack that powers the front-axle mounted electric motor. It produces 95 hp of max power and 180 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of BYD e6 is 130 kmph.

