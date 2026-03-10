Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition makes debut, expands portfolio

British luxury automaker Bentley recently unveiled a new and distinctive Bentayga Artenara Edition. The new curated edition is available with either a V8 engine in standard or extended wheelbase, or standard wheelbase with a V6 hybrid. The Artenara Edition follows on from the beautiful combinations of colour and finish of the Bentayga Atelier and adds further craftsmanship and presence.

Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition: Inspiration

The inspiration, and the name, for the new edition comes from the village of Artenara, which at 1,200 metres is the highest village in Gran Canaria, home of the Roque Bentayga peak from where Bentayga originally got its name. The mountain topography surrounding the village of Artenara on Gran Canaria is celebrated in the Artenara Edition design motif, featuring as an etching on the fascia along with the longitude and latitude of the Roque Bentayga. The same motif appears in the designed, laser-crafted perforation pattern across the seat shoulder panel and doors, as well as in the welcome lamp projection. Illuminated treadplates and exterior wing vents with the Artenara Edition typestyle complete the unique features of this edition.

Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition: Interior and Exterior

The Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition is available in a choice of eight carefully curated exterior finishes, each with its own complementary tri-colour interior scheme, an interior option previously exclusive to the Mulliner EWB model. The eight exterior finish recommendations consist of Beluga, Granite, Pale Brodgar, Glacier White, Sequin Blue, Dark Sapphire, Verdant and Havana. In each case the exterior brightware elements (lower door, front bumper and rear bumper) are finished in body colour.

Additionally, the Pale Brodgar curated specification features a complementary interior colour split of Portland and Beluga with Linen accent hide and Piano Linen veneer. This look could be complemented by Bright Chrome exterior brightware. Another classic combination matches Verdant (green) exterior with an interior of Saddle and Camel, enlivened by an accent colour of Cumbrian Green. Other highlights include a fascia in Piano Cumbrian Green veneer and aFiddleback Eucalyptus centre console.

Interestingly, each of the eight curated recommendations, created by Bentley’s in-house design team, offers a combination of colour and texture. The company highlighted that the customers can specify the Bentayga Artenara Edition in any other finish of their choosing with the assistance of the Mulliner team.

The double diamond grille, borrowed from the Mulliner edition, gives the Artenara Edition a visual presence. Not only that, but the Artenara Edition badged wing vents carry the double diamond motif.The Artenara Edition comes with Bright Chrome Specification as standard, while the optional Blackline Specification gets dark exterior trim, gloss black front skid panel, gloss black rear diffuser and unique double diamond grille with dark chrome pockets.

While this model’s 22-inch Mulliner wheels come as standard in painted grey with polished pockets, customers may choose the same design in gloss black with granite pockets, or a fully polished version. Alternatively, the new 23-inch Super Lux Wheel is available as an option.

Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition: Highlight

The Artenara Edition is one of the highlights of this year’s Bentayga range. Notably, new for this year across the range is Dark Teal, a metallic exterior paint in mid-blue with hints of green. Another highly anticipated introduction is the new 23-inch Super Lux wheel, which is available as an option for the Azure, Artenara Edition and Mulliner EWB models. Finally, six new markets, including Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and South Africa, join the Bentley Connected Car service.

