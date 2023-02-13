Search
Log In
My Account
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Logout
Home
Auto Expo
new
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Latest
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
My Reads
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Home
Web Stories
Audi Launches Q3 Sportback Facelift. Check Out Price Here
Audi launches Q3 Sportback facelift. Check out price here
By:
HT Auto Desk
|
Updated on:
13 Feb 2023, 15:53 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A1911610_medium
Share Via
A1911610_medium
First Published Date:
13 Feb 2023, 15:52 PM IST
TAGS:
Audi
Audi Q3 Sportback
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269
Rs. 604
BUY NOW
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349
Rs. 1,299
BUY NOW
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319
Rs. 399
BUY NOW
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499
Rs. 549
BUY NOW
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755
Rs. 869
BUY NOW
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348
Rs. 999
BUY NOW
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197
Rs. 499
BUY NOW
63% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 369
Rs. 999
BUY NOW
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312
Rs. 375
BUY NOW
13% OFF
3M Car Dashboard Dresser (250 ml) | Restore Gloss on Dashboard and other plastic parts | Protection from UV rays & fading
Rs. 290
Rs. 333
BUY NOW
Trending this Week
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan
Latest News
Audi launches Q3 Sportback facelift. Check out price here
South Korea cracks down on German luxury trio Mercedes, Audi, BMW. Here is why
Okinawa announced discounts on select electric scooter models. Check details
Tesla Model Y becomes pricier again after consecutive price cuts. Details here
This is how Russia-Ukraine war forcing Audi to make new cars less aggressive
Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on
Choose city
+91
|
Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our
Terms
and
Privacy Policy
View Offers
Dear Name
Please verify your mobile number.
+91
|
Choose city
Enter OTP
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.
Resend OTP
Submit OTP