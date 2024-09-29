HT Auto
Arjun Maini secures historic pole, finishes third in DTM race at Red Bull Ring

By: PTI
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2024, 18:53 PM
Arjun Maini finished third in race one of DTM at the Red Bull Ring after becoming the first Indian to secure pole position in the sports car series. After many changes at the top of the timings sheet, it was the Mercedes-AMG driver who held his nerve in Saturday morning's session and clocked the fastest time of 1:30.128 minutes on his final lap.

In race one, Maini came third behind winner Mirko Bortolotti and Maro Engel. "That was really crazy, because my radio was not working so I did not know the result at first. I tried to see the times on the screens around the track. However, they were too far away.

Also Read : Actor Ajith Kumar launches his own racing team. Check details

"Pole position feels incredible. I can enjoy the moment for a few hours, until the race starts," said Maini after his fine display in Spielberg. The DTM grid is a highly competitive grid of 20 drivers representing all the manufacturers from Mercedes AMG, BMW, Audi, McLaren, Ferrari, Porshe and Lamborghini.

Most of these drivers also drive in the GT3 World Endurance Championships across the world as well as the 24 hours of Nürburgring . The races are held across Europe over eight rounds and comprising of two qualifying sessions and two races over each round.(Also

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2024, 18:53 PM IST
TAGS: motorsport

