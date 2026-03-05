5 SUVs I would pick if I had to deal with tight parking spots every day

Living in a metropolitan city often means dealing with tight parking spaces every single day and almost everywhere. With the current trend of SUVs dominating the automotive market, it is extremely difficult to manoeuvre past this obstacle, considering SUVs have a bigger turning radius and are more difficult to park in tight spaces, owing to their frame. However, the sub-compact SUVs are easy to park in tight spaces. Here are 5 SUVs I would pick if I had to deal with tight parking spots every single day:

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is a micro SUV which is one of the slimmest in the segment, with a width of only 1,710 mm. In addition to that, it is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine producing approximately 81 hp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. It also gets a petrol-CNG engine producing approximately 67.7 bhp and 93 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.64 lakh.

Tata Punch

The micro SUV from the house of Tata Motors, the Punch, was recently given a facelift. The Tata Punch has a width of 1,742mm, making it one of the slimmest cars in the SUV segment. The Tata Punch is now powered by two different powertrains: a 1.2L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.59 lakh.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite, for long, was the only car in its portfolio. However, the recent launch of the Gravite has changed things for Nissan> The Nissan Magnite boasts a width of 1,758 mm, making it easy to drive and park, especially in tight spaces. The Nissan Magnite is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.61 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq from the house of Skoda is one such car which is easy to drive and easy to park. The Skoda Kylaq has a width of only 1,783 mm, making it slimmer than its rivals, including Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet, among others. The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.59 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The sub-compact SUV from the house of Maruti Suzuki, the Brezza, makes the cut. With a width of 1,790 mm, it competes against the Kia Sonet. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 101.64 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.25 lakh.

