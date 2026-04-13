Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Aprilia Bike > SR 175 > Bike Offers in Faridabad
Aprilia Sr 175 Bike Discount Offers in Faridabad
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in other cities
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Ahmedabad
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Chennai
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Chandigarh
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Mumbai
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Ghaziabad
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Jaipur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Surat
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Agra
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Amritsar
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Bhopal
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Goa
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Ranchi
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Varanasi
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Shimla
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Solapur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Delhi
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Patna
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Guwahati
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Vadodara
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Aligarh
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Nagpur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Kanpur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Nashik
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Allahabad
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Dehradun
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Jamshedpur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Hyderabad
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Pune
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Ajmer
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Gorakhpur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Meerut
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Durgapur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Firozabad
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Gwalior
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Jalandhar
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Palakkad
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh)
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Lucknow
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Noida
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Indore
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Bhubaneswar
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Jhansi
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Jodhpur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Mysore
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Ujjain
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Kannur
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
BGauss C12i
Bring Home Free Insurance Worth Rs. 6,000* + Free Extended …
Available in Rajkot
Applicable on Max 2.0 & 2 more..
Max 2.0
₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Ex
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Max
₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Locate Aprilia Dealers in Faridabad
No Aprilia Dealers Found in Faridabad
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Hero Xtreme 125R
₹ 89.3 *Onwards
Matter Aera
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Honda SP 125
₹ 87.88 *Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.62 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.38 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
₹ 1.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Ampere Magnus Grand
₹ 90 *Onwards