Aftek Motors Etwo Bike Discount Offers in Kochi

Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.

Honda Cb350
Bring Home Honda Big wing and Get HDFC Bank x Pine Labs: 5% …
Available in Kochi
Applicable on DLX & 1 more..
DLX
₹ 2 Lakhs
DLX Pro
₹ 2.18 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Honda Cb300r
Bring Home Honda Big wing and Get HDFC Bank x Pine Labs: 5% …
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 2.77 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Honda Hness Cb350
Bring Home Honda Big wing and Get HDFC Bank x Pine Labs: 5% …
Available in Kochi
Applicable on DLX Pro & 2 more..
DLX Pro
₹ 2.13 Lakhs
DLX
₹ 2.1 Lakhs
Pro Chrome
₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Honda Cb350rs
Bring Home Honda Big wing and Get HDFC Bank x Pine Labs: 5% …
Available in Kochi
Applicable on Mono Tone & 2 more..
Mono Tone
₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Dual Tone
₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Hue Edition
₹ 2.19 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Honda Cb300f
Bring Home Honda Big wing and Get HDFC Bank x Pine Labs: 5% …
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Aprilia Sr 125
Bring Home Aprilia Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on Analog & 1 more..
Analog
₹ 90,741
Digi Cluster
₹ 95,531
Expiring on 01 Aug
Aprilia Sr 160
Bring Home Aprilia Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD & 2 more..
STD
₹ 99,999
Carbon
₹ 1.06 Lakhs
Race
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Aprilia Sxr 160
Bring Home Aprilia Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Aprilia Sxr 125
Bring Home Aprilia Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Aprilia Sr Storm
Bring Home Aprilia Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD
STD
₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Vespa Vxl 150
Bring Home Vespa Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,00…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD & 1 more..
STD
₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Dual
₹ 1.48 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Vespa Sxl 150
Bring Home Vespa Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,00…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD & 2 more..
STD
₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Racing Sixties
₹ 1.56 Lakhs
Dual
₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Vespa Vxl 125
Bring Home Vespa Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,00…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on STD & 1 more..
STD
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Dual
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Vespa Zx 125
Bring Home Vespa Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,00…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on BS6
BS6
₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
Vespa Sxl 125
Bring Home Vespa Vehicle and Get Cash Benefit up to Rs. 8,00…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on Racing Sixties & 2 more..
Racing Sixties
₹ 1.42 Lakhs
STD
₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Dual
₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Aug
